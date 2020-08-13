Due to the continued extreme fire danger, extended weather forecast and current level of fire activity in the State of Colorado, park officials have announced a ban on all fires within Rocky Mountain National Park. This ban is effective beginning tomorrow, Friday, August 14, and will remain in effect until further notice.
Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park. However, petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites. Stoves must be able to be turned on and off. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet. Visitors are reminded to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of properly. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park.
Rocky Mountain National Park always has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place, where campfires are prohibited in the park, except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds. The last time a total fire ban (Stage 2 fire restrictions) was in place in the park was in July of 2018.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
