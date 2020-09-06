The Cameron Peak Fire moved south into the remote northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park late on Saturday, September 5.
Because of Red Flag Warnings, critical fire weather conditions and active fire behavior on the Cameron Peak Fire, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close at 3 pm on Sunday, September 6 due to the potential of heavy smoke on the road and low visibility. Closures on Trail Ridge Road will be at Forest Canyon Overlook on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
Old Fall River Road closed late last night in Rocky Mountain National Park. Old Fall River Road will be closed until further notice.
Additional trail closures include The Chapin Pass Trail off of Old Fall River Road, The North Fork Trail, The North Boundary Trail, and The Stormy Peaks Trail in the northeast area of the park and sixteen additional wilderness campsites in these areas.
Because Red Flag Warnings are in place through Monday, changing conditions could bring additional closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.