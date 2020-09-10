The Cameron Peak Fire moved into Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, September 6, and has encompassed approximately 7,050 acres in the Cascade Creek, Hague Creek and Mummy Pass Creek drainages in steep thick beetle killed forests with significant standing dead trees as well as dead and down fuels. Fire activity will again be diminished today due to low temperatures and precipitation.
Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park. The closure was initially put in place on Sunday due to safety concerns tied to the potential of heavy smoke and low visibility on this high elevation road. The closure has remained in place due to five to six foot drifts on the road from the recent winter snowstorm. Park snowplow operators are working to reopen the road. It is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.
A map of the current closures in Rocky Mountain National Park related to the Cameron Peak Fire can be found at https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.