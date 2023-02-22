The housing will replace structures lost during the 2020 East Troublesome Fire
Rocky Mountain National Park will hold a public comment period for an Environmental Assessment (EA) on the proposal to construct new employee housing in the park. The housing would replace structures destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire of 2020. Public comments on this EA will be open on the park’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://go.nps.gov/parkplanning/romo/replacementhousing from Feb. 17 through March 5, 2023.
The structures lost in the fire provided housing for 22 seasonal employees. The proposed new housing complex would accommodate the same number of employees. Providing housing is critical for recruiting and retaining seasonal staff to work on the west side of the park. The employees work mid-April through mid-October and provide essential visitor services and carry out critical park operations. The positions include park rangers, park guides, fee and campground staff, trail crew members, buildings and utilities staff and custodians.
The proposed housing complex would be located near the existing park housing area on the west side of the park. It would consist of two dormitories, 10 residential units, three recreational vehicle sites, and a residential support facility that would include laundry, showers, and a communal kitchen.
The project would include the construction of new utility systems, replacement of a water well and associated infrastructure at the existing park housing area, and removal of destroyed utilities infrastructure. Disaster supplemental funding is expected to pay for the proposed project.
On October 21, 2020, the East Troublesome Fire made a run of 18-miles and over 100,000-acres in Grand County, Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park lost numerous structures, including 18 historic buildings at the former Green Mountain-Onahu seasonal housing area, 3 RV sites and all associated utilities. The East Troublesome Fire was the largest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park’s 108-year history. It burned over 21,000 acres within the park.
The park held a virtual public meeting in July of 2022. To learn more about this proposed project, visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/getinvolved/proposal-to-construct-new-housing-destroyed-by-the-east-troublesome-fire. htm
Public comments on this proposed project can be submitted at the following web address: https://go.nps.gov/parkplanning/romo/replacementhousing.
Comments may also be submitted via mail to:
Rocky Mountain National Park
Office of the Superintendent
1000 US Hwy 36
Estes Park, CO 80517
Please be advised, before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. Although you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.
