Rocky Mountain National Park is seeking public input on a proposed $15 expanded amenity fee to provide voluntary fast pass automated gate transponders to interested visitors with valid annual or lifetime passes.
In 2004, Rocky Mountain National Park constructed a fast pass lane at the Beaver Meadows Entrance and in 2011, an additional fast pass lane was installed at the Grand Lake Entrance. Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the only national parks that has a fast pass lane for visitors. Visitors who purchased an annual park pass or lifetime pass were able to use their pass to operate the automated gate.
However, in 2019, the National Park Service modified the format of annual and lifetime passes. The new national passes are not compatible with the park’s existing fast pass gate system technology and the fast pass gate has not been operational for the last few years. Based upon this technological challenge, the park is proposing to transition to windshield transponders for interested annual and lifetime pass holders to access the fast pass lane, outside of any pilot timed entry permit reservation system times.
A transponder is a small, credit card-sized device that attaches to a vehicle’s window. Transponders are not removable or transferable and would function for the lesser of one year or through the expiration month of an existing valid annual pass. If the park moves forward with this proposal, the park would anticipate initiating transponder sales late spring of 2023.
For more information and a list of frequently asked questions please visit www.nps.gov/romo/getinvolved/proposal-for-expanded-amenity-fee-for-transponder-device.htm
Public engagement is an important part of the park’s planning process. Rocky Mountain National Park is accepting public comments from July 1 to July 31, 2022, on the proposed voluntary expanded amenity fee. Please submit all comments to: parkplanning.nps.gov/RMNP_FAST-PASS_TRANSPONDER_2022
Comments may also be submitted via mail to:
Rocky Mountain National Park
Office of the Superintendent
1000 US Hwy 36
Estes Park, CO 80517
Please be advised, before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. Although you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.
For additional information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
