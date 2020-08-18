In an abundance of caution, due to forecast winds and extreme fire conditions, Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing temporary closures in the more remote northwest area of Rocky Mountain National Park due to the Cameron Peak Fire. The fire is approximately 4 miles from the park’s northwest boundary. This closure includes wilderness campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in the northwest section of the park. There are currently no road closures within Rocky Mountain National Park.
Included in this closure is the Mummy Pass Trail, Commanche Peak Trail, Mirror Lake Trail, Poudre River Trail, Crater Trail, Colorado River Trail, Red Mountain Trail, Grand Ditch Access, Skeleton Gulch Trail, Thunder Pass Trail, Little Yellowstone Trail and Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site. Closed cross country travel zones include Cascade Creek, Cache La Poudre, South Cache La Poudre, Hague Creek and Mosquito Creek. Twenty wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area.
If the Cameron Peak Fire moves into Rocky Mountain National Park, fire managers’ objective will continue to be full suppression of the fire.
When recreating in Rocky Mountain National Park visitors should always practice situational awareness, especially during periods of extreme fire danger. Always let someone know where you are going and when you are expected back. It is critical to plan ahead; before you hike, know the weather and wind forecast. Watch for columns of smoke and hazy skies. Wildfire can move rapidly in the right conditions, faster than a person can run. Avoid canyons and draws and areas where there is a lot of dense and dry vegetation, such as high beetle kill and dead and down trees. Fire typically moves faster uphill than it does downhill. Avoid being at the top of a ridge with a wildfire below. Carry essential items, like a topographic map, and have wayfinding skills in case you need to evacuate an area.
If you see smoke or fire, call 911 to report it. Avoid traveling near it. Do not try to put out a wildfire by yourself.
A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since Friday, August 14. Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park. However, petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites. Stoves must be able to be turned on and off. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet. Visitors are reminded to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of properly. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park.
Rocky Mountain National Park always has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place, where campfires are prohibited in the park, except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds. The last time a total fire ban (Stage 2 fire restrictions) was in place in the park was in July of 2018.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. The park's recorded Fire Information Line is (970) 586-1381.
