Transition to electronic payments reduces transaction times, saves money, and improves accountability
Beginning on June 1, Rocky Mountain National Park will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees. Visitors who are only able to pay with cash may purchase a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor Centers.
Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more. Move to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.
