Thursday, July 8, and potentially Friday, July 9, the Fern Lake Road will be closed beyond the winter turnaround to all uses. The park’s road crew will be replacing a culvert that was damaged during the East Troublesome Fire and received further damage during recent heavy rains.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
