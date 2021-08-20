Theses photos provided by the National Park Service show recent snow fall on Friday, August 20, 2021 on Old Fall River Road as well as the Alpine Visitor Center parking lot looking toward Gore Range Overlook.
Road conditions included significant ice, gusts of 50 mph as well as white out conditions due to blowing snow above 11,500 feet.
