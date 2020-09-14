Early on the Sunday, Sept. 13, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were shuttled by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to the saddle between Taylor and Powell Peaks in the continued search for Steve Grunwald. (Taylor elevation 13,163 feet, Powell elevation 13,208 feet).
Searchers covered terrain along the Continental Divide in exposed areas with loose rocks and scree fields, where accessible; including areas of Thatchtop, McHenrys Peak, and Powell Peak. Steep alpine terrain in areas with a north facing aspect were extremely hazardous due to snow and heavy ice build up. This hindered searchers from covering these areas. Weather is forecast to be favorable for access into those areas mid week.
Another search team hiked from the Glacier Gorge Trailhead to the South Couloir route up Thatchtop.
Aerial search efforts took place again today as well.
Searchers are camping tonight in the Lake Powell area to begin search efforts again Monday.
