Due to recent fire activity and weather forecasts on the Cameron Peak Fire, closure areas in Rocky Mountain National Park have expanded in the northern section of the park.
Additional closures implemented today include the Lawn Lake Trail and surrounding area. The Cow Creek Trail, the Black Canyon Trail, the Gem Lake Trail and the Lumpy Ridge area were closed on Sunday, October 11, as well as associated cross country zones. Area closures began on August 18 in the northwest section of the park and continued in the northeast area of the park on September 7. Currently the northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all recreational access. Old Fall River Road remains closed. Trail Ridge Road and other areas of the park remain open.
Closures in Rocky Mountain National Park, including a map, can be found at:
www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since Friday, August 14. Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park. However, petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites. Stoves must be able to be turned on and off. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet. Visitors are reminded to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of properly. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park.
Rocky Mountain National Park always has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place, where campfires are prohibited in the park, except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. The park's recorded Fire Information Line is (970) 586-1381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.