To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing the NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors. At Rocky Mountain National Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs and overlooks.
The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.
As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website www.nps.gov/romoand social media channels @RockyNPS or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources, and uphold this requirement.
