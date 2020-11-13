Additional areas in Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen after being closed since October 22, due to the East Troublesome Fire. Tomorrow, Saturday, November 14, US 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction will reopen, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station. On the east side of the park Trail Ridge Road is open to Many Parks Curve. The ongoing road construction project between Beaver Meadows Entrance Station and Deer Ridge Junction will continue again on Monday, November 16; visitors should expect up to 20-minute delays from 7 am to 5 pm.
The East Inlet Trail and the East Shore Trail on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park have reopened.
The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed past the Grand Lake Entrance as does the North Inlet Trail and the Sun Valley Trail, due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.
Areas that will remain temporarily closed to park visitors on the east side of the park include Bear Lake Road, Upper Beaver Meadows Road, the North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, and Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails. Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall.
On Wednesday, October 21, the East Troublesome Fire ran approximately 18 miles before it moved into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, and then spotted approximately 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek on the west side of the Continental Divide to the head of Spruce Creek on the east side of the Continental Divide. Rapid evacuations took place in Grand Lake on October 21. Evacuations for the majority of the Estes Valley were implemented on October 22, as weather predictions forecast major winds on the night of October 23 through October 24 pushing the fire further to the east. Firefighting actions and favorable weather on October 24 and 25, helped halt the major movement of the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.
Park visitors should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions.
Approximately 30,000 acres or 9 percent of Rocky Mountain National Park has been impacted by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.
Rocky Mountain National Park’s non-profit partner, The Rocky Mountain Conservancy, is accepting donations to support the park’s future restoration efforts from this season’s fires rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/
For information on the East Troublesome Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/
For information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
