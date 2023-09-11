Trail Ridge Road temporarily closed this morning for approximately 2 hours due to snow, icy road conditions and low visibility. A reminder that conditions can change quickly this time of year at high elevations in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Trail Ridge Road Receives First Snow Of The Season
