The upper portion of Bear Lake Road, past the Glacier Gorge parking area, will be closed the week of October 19 for road work. This work is being done to mitigate the effects of a weeping spring that has caused damage to this section of road. This closure will begin late Sunday night, October 18, and last through Friday, October 23.
Due to this road work, the Bear Lake parking area will be closed. The Glacier Gorge Trailhead parking area will be open and has limited parking that fills early in the day. Park visitors are encouraged to park at the Park & Ride lot to board a shuttle bus. The shuttle bus schedule has been extended for this project and will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, shuttles will be limited to 20 percent of the bus capacity or about 20 riders per shuttle.
Visitors seeking to hike around Bear Lake and surrounding trails to Nymph, Dream and Emerald Lake or Flattop Mountain, will need to hike the approximate 3/4 mile trail from the Glacier Gorge Trailhead to Bear Lake.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.