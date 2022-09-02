At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, Rocky Mountain National Park received a call from a visitor traveling on Trail Ridge Road who saw a vehicle off road. A small SUV with one occupant had driven off Trail Ridge Road east of Gore Range Overlook, and the vehicle came to rest approximately 500-feet down the steep slope. While the occupant was being rescued, Trail Ridge Road was temporarily closed for two hours.
The occupant, a 54-year old man from Florida, walked up from the vehicle with assistance from park staff and the Estes Valley Fire Protection District and was transported out of the park by Estes Park Health ambulance.
Trail Ridge Road was temporarily closed again this morning, September 2, for approximately 4 hours as park staff and Monarch Towing Company worked to extract the vehicle and all associated debris.
In addition to the park's Search and Rescue team and law enforcement staff, we would like to thank partner agencies who provided key support on this incident, including the Estes Valley Fire Protection District and Estes Park Health.
This incident is under investigation. No further information is available.
