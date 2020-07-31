Early on the morning of Thursday, July 30, park rangers received an emergency call from a group of climbers on Broadway Ledge, near Fields Chimney, on the east face of Longs Peak, who witnessed an unroped climber in another climbing group fall while traversing Broadway.
Park rangers responded and reached the 26-year-old male from Golden, Colorado, at the base of the Chimney. The man died from injuries sustained in an approximate 600 to 800 foot fall.
The victim’s body was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park at 3:45 p.m. His body was then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner. The man’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
