Due to the impending forecast for substantial heavy, wet snow accumulation in Rocky Mountain National Park beginning Friday night, as well as the potential for wind gusts throughout the weekend, park staff are pre-emptively closing roads on the east side of the park to keep roads clear for snowplows and emergency responders.
Wild Basin Road and the Longs Peak Trailhead Parking area will be closed. US Highway 36 at the Beaver Meadows Entrance and US Highway 34 at the Fall River Entrance will also close. The Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and Fall River Visitor Center will be closed this weekend.
Park snowplow operators will begin plowing early Saturday morning and road conditions and status will be assessed throughout the weekend.
Because this storm is forecasted for more significant snow on the east side of the Continental Divide, the Kawuneeche Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Road on the west side of the park will remain open if conditions allow.
