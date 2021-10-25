Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.