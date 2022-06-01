Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members took advantage of a weather window to conduct recovery efforts by helicopter for the deceased male from Sunday’s avalanche. The man’s body was flown to a landing zone in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. Boulder County Coroner’s office will not release positive identification until completion of an autopsy.
As is standard, the cause, circumstances and conditions of the rock fall and avalanche on Sunday are under investigation.
At 9 a.m. Sunday morning, May 29, a rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park. The rock fall and avalanche were witnessed by climbers in the area.
Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males. Due to the location and severity of injuries of Michael Grieg, a 27-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, when there was a brief weather window. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. Grieg was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, a 24-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, suffered minor injuries and was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, May 29 where she was transferred by ground to further medical care. Rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet and at times experienced winter like weather conditions throughout Sunday. At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday night, the deceased male was located by searchers who were using a RECCO device and probing in avalanche debris. Monday's winter weather conditions prevented the recovery from taking place.
Several agencies assisted Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team on Sunday with this operation including Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Colorado National Guard, and Med Evac.
