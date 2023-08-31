Beginning on September 1, annual meadow closures go into effect in Rocky Mountain National Park to prevent the disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating season, also known as the elk rut. Meadow closures are also in place to enhance wildlife viewing experiences for all park visitors.
Meadow closures are in place between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Areas that are closed include meadow areas in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. During the specified hours, these areas are closed to all travel on foot or via horseback off established roadways and established trails.
Fishing locations along the Fall River, Thompson River, and Colorado River that are accessed by walking through closed areas are closed to fishing between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. These closures remain in place through October 31.
