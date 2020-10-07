After watching the EPH financial meeting this past week I was left with one basic question. Why the rush? As I suspected the finances were used as their excuse to shut down the Living Center. Much to the credit on both sides of the conversation at that meeting they were able to close with a possible solution that required the board to get together and discuss a delay in voting for the closing of the Living Center and explore a more plausible solution that could benefit the whole community.
As they move through this step it will require all of us to search within to see how we want this to end. As a community we can join together and decide to succumb to the boards wishes and lose the Living Center, or we can encourage the board to work with us to find an answer that takes care of both sides. This is not only about 28 elderly people being displaced. It means that in the future all of us who believed we would one day go to the Living Center would also be displaced to centers at least 50 miles away.
It has been said that down the road a new center would be built with more programs and more bells and whistles. When? The cost to rebuild a new center will be more financially and certainly cost more emotionally. The option to work together to keep the Living Center going requires a team effort from the board, as well as the community. No one says this would be easy to accomplish, but it is feasible if it is important enough to the families of Estes Park. You may be reading this and feel like this problem is not yours. Right now maybe it is not, but in the future, do you know where you will go? Will your families be there with you as you transition or is that too far off? The logistics are complicated and require focus and a willingness to explore all options.
So, why the rush? If Estes Park is a magical place for tourists to visit, what is it for the people who actually live here? If we don’t join as a community to find a solution for our current elderly citizens, what will happen to our future elderly citizens? Will your loved ones and for that matter will you be sent away when you no longer matter?
We have a responsibility as a community to honor one another, whether it be the children, the middle aged or the elderly. Let’s set an example for our neighbors near and far that all people matter. Now is the time to be part of the solution. Send a message to the Estes Park Health board of directors, letting them know that if they insist on having an urgent care for our tourists, then they certainly can figure out a way to keep the Living Center for their community.
Wendye Sykes
