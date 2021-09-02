Day after day for at least three months, it’s classic summer. The next thing we know, the season has turned. Just like that. The change is subtle; nothing we can point at and say, “See, yesterday was summer and today it’s not quite.” Yet there it is—the hint of fall.
One morning we awake and notice the sun isn’t up yet. Wasn’t the world up ’n at ‘em at 5:30 yesterday morning? What happened to the birds that were celebrating each new day with a raucous riot of song?
The heat still penetrates the day yet it’s a different heat than the convincing burn of July. Evening no longer stretches out productively after dinner. We had been taking advantage of those after-dinner hours to work in the yard, go for a late-day walk and after that, relax on the deck and watch the sky fade from brilliant pinks and oranges to muted gray. But now we get the kitchen cleaned up after dinner and the sun is down. We missed the show.
All the plants—in the wilderness and in the yard—need water. The flowers are faded; spent. Bees hover over seed heads, wondering where yesterday’s vibrant blossoms went. The trees are looking anemic; their deep greens grow pale.
“I can’t tell,” I say to Joe. “Does that tree look like its leaves are just starting to turn yellow?”
“Naw,” comes his reply. We study the tree. “Well…maybe.”
Where there is one, there is more. Too soon entire hillsides and mountainsides will be luminous with brilliant gold. These ancestors marking the passage of time deep in their cores—they’re tired. The effort to be perky and lively throughout the summer has exhausted them. They need a nap. One day the wind will steal away their radiant leaves and that one windy day will be the true, noticeable marker for the end of summer. But there is no rest for the weary, some people would say. Even bare, the trees will stand tall and magnificent, watching over us as we resist the unwelcome cold.
Our world is turning crispy, as it should with the waning of summer. (Because of the season, not from wildfires!) In late September—and more tolerably in October—we delight in kicking through piles of leaves, hearing their crunch, smelling their toasty carpet underfoot. Woodsmoke curls from fireplaces, mingling with the unique autumn energy that fills the air. Hot cocoa replaces iced tea, chili replaces bacon/lettuce/tomato sandwiches.
Autumn is my favorite season, with its invigorating cold against my rosy cheeks while the rest of me is warm, its woodsy aromas, heady spices wafting from the stew on the stove, and a football-Friday fervor in the atmosphere every day, not just on Fridays. I get out my thick wool sweaters, bury my nose in their hint of wild and musky animal scent, and pull one on over my head, imagining I look like a bonny Celt with a tweed skirt and a tartan tam, one foot propped up on a split rail fence—just like in the autumn-inspired catalogs I leaf through dreamily.
But today is too early for all of that. It seems like summer just got here. I’m not ready for the feel of denim jeans rough against my legs. I don’t want to put away the cooler, or give up the sweet, juicy fruits from the farmers markets. I don’t want to wake up to darkness, put big orange pumpkins on my front porch (yet), and bake bread to chase away the chill in the house.
You’ve heard it before if you’ve been reading The Thunker for the 15 years I’ve been writing the column. But I can’t let summer draw to a close without reciting my one-line poem at least once:
I hate to see my favorite season come.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address,
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
