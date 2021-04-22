As a youth, my mother learned Girl Scout camp songs at Camp Sacajawea in Boone, Iowa. Years later, she took me to Girl Scout sing-alongs so I could grow to love those memorable tunes and verses—and so I’d know the songs when I went to the same camp as a Scout and later as a camp counselor. (My camp name was Chipper.) With my mom singing along, I learned one of the more traditional Scout songs when I was a Brownie and it went like this:
I’ve got something in my pocket
that belongs across my face.
I keep it very close at hand
in a most convenient place.
I’m sure you wouldn’t guess it
if you guessed a long, long while.
So I’ll take it out and put it on,
It’s a great big Brownie smile!
With that we would pretend to pull something out of our invisible shirt pocket, swipe that imaginary something across our face, and break into a great big Brownie smile. I could have sung that song all day (and probably did).
They say music is one of the few ways we are able to break through the barricade that separates us from our loved ones living in the prison called Alzheimer’s. To be effective, the tunes they hear need to be music they are familiar with; songs that are imbedded in their memories from long ago. So I sing Girl Scout songs with my Mom. Our favorite is “Baby Owlet, ” the soothing lullaby she sang to her kids as she tucked us in at night. Our roles are reversed now, and since COVID restrictions have lifted some, I have been able to sing “Baby Owlet” to her, tucking her blankets around her shoulders. I can hardly get through the song without my voice cracking and my eyes tearing up. She may only mouth a word or two but I know she remembers the song. I can see it in her smile.
Where I meant to go with this was to your pocket—where you keep your great big smile. Pockets are handy for carrying all sorts of things: a smile of course, a pencil and notepad, chapstick, a handkerchief, paperclips, a found penny…and a poem!
Next Thursday, April 29, is National Poetry Month’s designated Poem in Your Pocket Day. This is the day when we get to use our miniature junk drawer (our pocket) to conveniently carry around a poem, keeping it very close at hand to share with others. You may want to read your pocket poem aloud to an individual, perhaps the person behind you in line at the coffee shop (make sure you’re socially distant and speak loud and clear with your mask on), or you can stand on a park bench and sing-song it out to anyone nearby who cares to stop and listen. It’s Poem in Your Pocket Day—you can do whatever you want with your selected poem! It’s better if you choose a poem that is relatively short so you don’t lose the attention of your audience.
Here are a few poems that are options to carry with you for the day, starting with one of my all-time favorites:
This Is Just To Say by William Carlos Williams (1883-1963)
I have eaten
the plums
that were in
the icebox
and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast
Forgive me
they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold
Here’s another classic, Love After Love by Derek Walcott (1930-2017)
The time will come
when, with elation
you will greet yourself arriving
at your own door, in your own mirror
and each will smile at the other's welcome,
and say, sit here. Eat.
You will love again the stranger who was your self.
Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart
to itself, to the stranger who has loved you
all your life, whom you ignored
for another, who knows you by heart.
Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,
the photographs, the desperate notes,
peel your own image from the mirror.
Sit. Feast on your life.
Here is an original from Estes Park poet Mike Rivera, called Poetry Dance:
Poetry is sun,
and rain
Laughter,
and pain
In a blink of an eye,
One could cry
Fall in love,
Or lessen hate
Heal the soul,
Or meditate
Give a chance,
Join the dance
Sometimes poetry,
is pure romance.
And now, a poem by Richard Rohr, a Franciscan friar considered one of the most popular spirituality writers and speakers in the world today. He wrote this poem this past Tuesday:
God of Truth,
We thank you today
for the Justice of this moment and a
Judgement according to
your will.
You have again
inspired action that
brought down the arrogant and
called the powerful to account.
May this give all people hope for our
healing—together!
May you free us from our
need for vengeance
and clear the field to be ready for new seed.
I have my selection for Poem in Your Pocket Day. Do you? Whether it’s written on a scrap of paper, folded neatly from your printer, viewable on your phone screen or in a book, pull it out next Thursday and share it with someone, along with that other something tucked into your pocket—your great big poetry smile!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.