When I was a youngster I liked to watch Bozo the Clown on WGN-TV. For some reason I found it entertaining to see a guy with a pasty white face, a red bulbous nose, eyebrows that Tammy Faye lusted after years later, and cotton candy hair that stuck straight out around his head like the Flying Nun’s wimple. This Bozo would jump around in shoes bigger than turkey platters, his oversized mouth open in a gravely laugh while pompom buttons bounced on his puffed up chest. The highlight was to see him kneel next to a child and encourage her to throw a ping pong ball into a bucket, then hear the snare drum r-r-r-ap when the ball landed in the bucket. Bozo the Clown was creeeeepy but I didn’t see it back then.
My two younger sisters tuned in to some true quality television when they were young. There was Captain Kangaroo, Sesame Street, Zoom (“Boston Mass! Oh, two, one, three, four.”) The Electric Company, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, and H. R. Pufnstuf.
H. R. Pufnstuf is what we’re here to talk about today. There was a song Alice and Janet picked up from Pufnstuf that, after hearing Witchiepoo sing it only one time during one episode, they belted out over and over (and over) again. They sang “Oranges Poranges” so many times that more than 50 years later, I can still hear it in my head:
“Oranges Poranges, who said? (repeat 2 more times)
There ain’t no rhyme for oranges! ”
The ear worm “Oranges Poranges” came back to me recently at the grocery store. More exactly, in the produce aisle. I had just put a mesh bag of “Cuties” in my cart when I noticed a young man loading up on strange-looking oranges covered in welts, as if they’d been repeatedly stung by bees, and they each had a pronounced outie navel. (Not to be confused with navel oranges, which tend to have innies.)
I left my cart and went over to him. “Have you had those before? ” I asked, wondering if a person would buy an armful of expensive fruit covered in carbuncles even if he’d never tried one.
“Oh yeah! ” he exclaimed. “They’re delicious! ” I like to see enthusiasm in the grocery store. It makes the experience more of an adventure. And this guy was obviously on an adventure. His bubbling over with exuberance made me think he might start juggling oranges, but he had too many in his arms and would have dropped them all. Enthusiastically.
“These are Gold Nugget Mandarins,” he said, giving a chin drop toward the orange pyramid in his arms. I simply listened, even though I was thinking, “We used to call them Clementines but a very wise marketer decided ‘Cuties’ was catchy, and now we no longer consume Clementines. We eat ‘Cuties.’” Honestly, I preferred Oh-my-darlin’-Clementines.
“Gold Nuggets are a lot like the Sumo oranges.” He poured his pile of fruit into his cart. “Have you had those? ”
Indeed I had, the week before. They were on sale and I needed something to get me out of a funk so I bought two. And yes, they were sweet and juicy and seedless. But even on sale, they were dear.
“They’re so much better than Cuties,” he said, as if he were saying “cooties. ” I think I saw him wrinkle his nose. “I’ve tried all of these, ” he said as he stepped backward along the citrus aisle, palm up and out a la Vanna White. “They’re all ahMAZing!”
I looked at the chalkboard sign above the oranges. Cara Cara. Blood. Valencia. Navel. Tangerine. Tangelo. Even Kumquat. I was feeling woozy.
“Well, have fun in the orange aisle,” my new friend said with a grin and was off with his cart, heading toward the bananas. I hurried back to my own cart, grabbing a bag of grapefruit to place on top of my embarrassing, boring Cutie Clementines before Mr. Zippy wheeled by and saw them.
I admit, he sold me on Gold Nugget Mandarins and I circled around to get a couple. But I didn’t put the Cuties back. They’re a sweet, healthy snack and we eat a lot of them. Instead I went in search of my household’s favorite orange variety: the Forty-twelve. These large navel oranges have never let us down. We’ve had small navel oranges that have been dry, tough, and pithy. But the Forty-twelves (PLU code 4012) are quite reliably juicy and delicious. Mr. Peel—I mean Zeal—may find them boring, but they are easy to find, easy to like, and seedless for the most part. (Life’s too short to eat oranges with seeds. There is a plethora of seedless varieties to choose from these days, so there’s no excuse.)
My sisters may have been onto something with their song of the lovely, rhymeless orange. I’m surprised there wasn’t a second verse about the purple plum. (I challenge you to find a word that rhymes with purple.)
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
