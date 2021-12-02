One of the best things about post-Thanksgiving is turkey sandwiches. To me, that means leftover turkey spread with cranberry jelly between two slices of buttered white bread. To accompany that, I leave the leftover green bean casserole to somebody else. Instead, I like a few potato chips but not too many because I need to leave room for leftover pie.
The other day Joe and I sat at the table noshing on turkey sandwiches made with Joe’s homemade bread. (He uses the “Godfather of Gluten’s Bread” recipe which we named after my dad.) We started comparing the various cranberry options we’ve had for Thanksgivings past. I grew up with the jelly stuff straight out of the can, served in round slices. Joe remembered having something closer to a salad but he couldn’t recall quite what was in it. So I got out his mom’s recipe box and started flipping through the salad recipe cards. What a step back in time!
Like most anybody’s mom’s recipe box, this one is full of a vast variety of recipe cards. Some are decorated, many are stained, some are typed, more are handwritten, and most have the name of a neighbor, relative or friend in the upper corner from whom the recipe came.
I imagine these women in their June Cleaver dresses and aprons, enjoying a coffee or luncheon, balancing on their laps their pressed glass plates with the circle ridge holding a punch cup, dabbing their lipstick daintily with their cocktail napkins. Part of what gave such women as Joe’s mom and mine, and probably yours, a sense of solidarity was the sharing of recipes. They were flattered when asked to share, and pleased when a recipe card was personally delivered to them. A recipe card was a small token of friendship; a gift.
When Joe and I perused our moms’ recipe collections, we could remember many of our moms’ friends, going back half a century or more. And we certainly remembered enjoying many of the dishes they prepared from the recipes we found. (I have my own recipe box but it’s not nearly as full as our moms’.)
What do we do today? We look up recipes online and forward links to the book group, hiking club, or our entire Facebook friends list. The personal nature of the recipe exchange has disappeared.
Same goes for photos. There are several boxes of my own photos in our basement, and also photos my mother collected, organized, labeled, and put in albums over the years. As I’ve worked to reduce the amount of boxes, I have been going through my mom’s albums. Many of her photos—and mine—are copies made from negatives and given to us. As with the recipes cards, these photos were small gifts offered by friends who wanted to do something nice and fortify a connection.
When is the last time you made a copy of a photograph to give to a friend? It’s been years for me. It’s so much easier to send photos electronically, or post them so the whole world can see them. Plus, digital photos take up no physical space. But e-photos don’t proffer a token of friendship in the same way a personally selected, developed (sometimes framed) and delivered picture does.
Likewise, gone are the days of the mix tape. Oh, the hours we spent thoughtfully selecting significant songs from albums, copying them onto tapes, naming the mix, and giving the tape to someone important to us. “Some Really Good Stuff” was a set my brother made decades ago. I listened to it so many times I would hear the next song in my head as the last song ended. Still today, “Some Really Good Stuff” is one of my best-loved “albums.” We made tapes for friends, for romantic interests, for siblings and even sometimes our parents. There was no better way to say, “I like you,” than to give a mix tape.
When someone gave us a tape, we listened intently, again and again, interpreting the underlying message in the lyrics of the songs. Or we simply listened to music someone else thought we would like. We were introduced to new tunes which quickly became favorites, and we placed great value on the special feeling we got, knowing this mix was made especially for us.
I hung onto an old tape player so I can still listen to my all-time favorite mixes. Otherwise, the tapes would be nothing more than a silent collection of plastic cases and reels of magnetic film. I’ve converted many of those tapes to CDs but even those are obsolete these days. (I’m glad we have a CD player right below our VCR/DVD player, although I can’t remember the last time we watched a video cassette.)
Today, we don’t make music mixes for each other. We can get any and all music we want online. So how do today’s teens make romantic overtures without creating a mix tape with “Every Little Kiss” and “Wrap Your Arms Around Me” carrying their message? How does a woman send her sister a set of choice songs to use in Spin class? And how does a dad share his favorite barbershop harmonies with his daughter living a thousand miles away?
If we don’t give the gift of a distinctly chosen set of music, or make a copy of a good photo to send to a friend, or handwrite a recipe to share at a pot luck, we could…write a letter. Now that’s an idea.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
