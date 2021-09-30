The Thunker, October 1, 2021

It seems like it was just yesterday that my mom’s shrinking flame flickered, faded, and went out. With the darkness she has left in her place, so she also leaves a long to-do list, intended by the universe to keep us busy so we don’t dwell too much on the ache of her absence.
We must notify distant family and friends; meet with the cremation center; plan a memorial service; cancel accounts; return the cable box; donate clothes; try to sell her furniture and then donate it too because there’s no demand for it; figure out what to do with her recipe box, her address book, her lapel pin that says, “ENJOY YOUR AGE, ” her house plant (she just had one, but we already have too many to take in another!), and the framed 8 x 10 black-and-white portrait of her when she was a girl with two long braids. (She kept an old chocolates box with those braids in it, long and intact after they were scissored off more than 70 years ago. What are we supposed to do with those? It seems disrespectful to get rid of them after she treasured them for 70 years. But nobody has a use for a box of 70-year-old braids.) We need to divvy up the Christmas decorations and figure out what to do with the knickknacks that have been around forever.
Take her owl bank (please). This seven-inch tall coin bank—a blue owl with red roses painted on it—sat on Mom’s dresser in our parents’ bedroom for as long as I can remember. Mom filled it with dimes and when it got full, she would cash in the dimes and take the family out for a treat. She called it her “fun money. ”
To feed the bank, Mom would buy our dimes from us. I suspect she used this exercise as a tool to teach us the value of saving. We fell for it. We would save every dime we pocketed, then take them to her so she could trade two nickels, or a nickel and five pennies, or whatever it took (fair and square) to acquire our dimes for her owl bank. We all contributed and in turn, we all benefitted.
Mom is gone but her owl bank remains, tossed into a box full of odds and ends in our basement, staring into the distance with stoic black eyes. The rubber stopper in the bottom is held in place by layers of scotch tape, the coin slot is chipped, and he just looks tired since Mom isn’t feeding him with dimes. Nobody wants to see him gone but none of my siblings wants to keep him either.
I am happy to report Mom’s owl bank has found a new life. If you’ve heard of—or seen—a Bathtub Madonna, you’ll know what I mean when I say he is now a Bathtub Owl. I’ll explain.
When Joe and I first moved into our house, I entertained myself by poking around the yard to see what I would find. I’ve done this wherever I’ve lived, to get to know the lay of the land. I've found golf balls, pasque flowers, sand lilies, cactus, and in this yard, I unearthed a cast iron bathtub! It was 90 percent underground but when I spotted a bit of white something—maybe tubing? —poking above the soil, I had to dig at it to find out what was buried there. After a short time with a shovel, I discovered that someone had buried a bathtub in our yard! It’s mysterious and quirky and ugly. (Don’t worry, it’s in a lower portion of the yard where no one can see it but us.) And I love it!
When my sisters were here and I showed it to them, Janet told me about Bathtub Madonna, also known as Mary on the Half Shell. A Bathtub Mary shrine is constructed by upending an old bathtub and burying one end, then placing a statue of the Blessed Virgin inside the shell.
No Madonna here; I now have a shrine to Mom’s owl bank. The bathtub is horizontal rather than vertical and the owl stands on top of the tub full of dirt, not inside the shell. But it’s my version of a bathtub shrine that serves two purposes: Mom’s owl bank has a home and I know what to do with dimes when I get them.
I’m laughing all the way to the owl bank.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
