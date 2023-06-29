My watch stopped a couple of weeks ago. I knew it was getting close because its little blue light, which I use to tell time in the middle of dark, was fading fast. (Timex calls it Indiglo. I push a button on the side of the watch and the whole room lights up. It’s like wearing a BYO night light. The glow improves the middle-of-the-night, groggy trip to the restroom. My wristwatch makes it so I can find my way and know what time it is.) A few days after Indiglo gave up the ghost, all hands on my watch ceased movement, in solidarity I suppose.
I tried to go without the watch, thinking I could get used to using my phone clock to tell time. But I really missed my wristwatch. It’s always right there, unlike my phone, which I have to fish out of my pocket and punch in a passcode to read. So I went to the jewelry shop today and paid ten bucks to get the watch battery replaced in about two minutes. We’re a team, my watch and me, and we’re back in business, together again.
I mention the timepiece I wear on my wrist because two weeks ago I wrote about a mantel clock belonging to my affiliate Joe. Below I am sharing a few stories from readers about their own clock relationships. [My comments are in brackets.]
Debbie S. from Kansas City said “I grew up on the KU (University of Kansas) campus where the Campanile chimed all day, thus I was never able to tell my parents, ‘I didn’t know what time it was…’ when I got home later than they thought I should.” [A big part of my college education came from living away from home. On campus, time was on my side.]
Debbie went on to define Campanile: “(kamp*uh*neel*ee), alt: (kamp*uh*neel). Noun. A bell tower, usually freestanding. From campana (Italian), meaning ‘bell.’ The campanile located on KU’s campus is a WWII memorial on the hill above Potter’s Lake (where I played hockey in galoshes and sledded down the hill).”
Terri S. in Patagonia, AZ said, “I learned about mantel clocks from the ‘restorer’ that came to the Boulder Museum of History to repair the beautiful face on the grandfather clock and then reset the clock. You know the atomic clock is at Boulder NIST [National Institute of Standards and Technology] so he had me call out the seconds (from my computer) as he was getting the perfect balance! Amazing!” [Messing with the ol’ time machine, ey? You could have ended up going back to the future!]
Ken J. from Fort Collins, CO said, “We had a mantel clock like yours on the ‘safe’ where dishes were kept. Its ticktock was reassuring.” [I asked Ken to expound on what a kitchen ‘safe’ is. He answered, “It is a tall heavy cabinet with glass doors on the front. Why it was called a safe I cannot image unless those in rural places felt that dishes were their most valuable possession.]
Mary S. from Lincoln, NE said, “We also have a mantel clock (on a credenza) that plays Westminster chimes. Saturday morning is winding time.” [That winding ritual is the relationship-building, you-scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-yours act that causes us to love our clocks—and they, us.]
Larry C. from Raleigh, NC chimed in: “My grandparents had a mantel clock similar to yours. I remember the quiet tick... tock while sitting in the living room with my grandpa as he (and I) dozed off frequently. My grandma was the one who wound the clock. She died suddenly and the clock was no longer wound. The hands stopped at the exact time of her sudden death.”
"I was the lucky grandkid to get that clock. I hope to someday have a quiet living room mantel on which to place it.” [Someday? “The trouble is, you think you have time,” said Jack Kornfield.]
P. S. In the case of a clock, mantel is spelled e-l. A mantle (l-e) is a sleeveless cloak or shawl, worn especially by women.
~oOo~
Last week’s column suggested that, as long as no one is being hurt, we open our minds to people who are different from us. Tim E. from Glen Haven, CO responded. “[I was] particularly pleased with your recent article on being accepting to the differences of others surrounding our lives. Ideally, we should also practice being aware of how our own differences may impact others.
“With the current public environment of the past 6-7 years, I have become even more founded in my opinion that we live in a ‘purple’ country and even ‘purple’ world. I’m hoping that some leadership will come along and carry that purple banner. We can not effectively operate under a pure blue or pure red community.
“Your article made me think that I/we shouldn’t wait for a leader to come along with that message. Our leaders are mainly elected/selected by us as citizens of the community. If each of us can start carrying that purple banner through our daily actions and interactions with others, then perhaps the leaders we select will also reflect those values.” [Excellent thoughts. I like the idea of voting for the candidate who wears a purple blouse or tie! Violet is the foundation of the the ROY G BIV rainbow and it is beautiful.]
I appreciate hearing from Thunker readers and enjoy sharing their comments with all. Thank you for your feedback, whether it’s the simple thumbs up emoji or sharing an opposing viewpoint. Keep reading and I’ll keep writing.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
