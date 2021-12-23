T’was a few nights after the solstice, a time of quiet in our house. Nobody was up, and I mean nobody. We had the house all decorated for Christmas, including our stockings with the felt figures stitched on the front (candy cane, horn, train, drum, etc.) as was the style back mid-last century. We were hoping they would soon be bursting with gifts so we were careful to hang them securely from the fireplace mantel.
It was late. All over the neighborhood, kiddos were tucked in, dreaming of chocolate snowmen doing the moon walk. I was in my flannel pj’s; Joe still had his cap on after taking Chance out one last time before bed. We talked softly as we wound down and got ready for a good night’s sleep. (Thank goodness for the electric mattress warmer!)
Then, all of a sudden, we heard loud clunking and rattling out front. What the…? I was so startled I leapt out of bed and flew to the window. (Yikes, that floor was cold on my bare tootsies!) The moon beaming over the fresh snow was so bright, it was almost like daylight out there. When my eyes adjusted, I couldn’t believe what I saw: a team of what looked like miniature elk (I think they were elk, anyway) pulling a little golf cart on runners. And there was this wee, old dude in the driver’s seat, whistling and shouting and making quite a ruckus. He was saying some nonsense about dashing and dancing and prancing…he even called one of the elk a vixen! (Da noive!) He mentioned a comet, and cupid up yonder. I think he was blitzed.
He was bellowing at his tiny elk, calling out, “Let’s get going! To the roof!” and “Dash away! All of you!” Like leaves whipping around in the Estes Park winds, they took off and swirled up to the roof, pulling this dude in the golf cart, which happened to be chock full of toys!
I lost sight of them of course—up on the roof—but in no time flat, I could hear them cavorting and pawing up there. Was this a dream? I shook my head and squeezed my eyes tight. (I needed to start this night over!) When I turned around to go back to bed, I was aghast to see the dude—yes, that dude—coming down our chimney! He was wearing one of those long fur coats like Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson and he was filthy from the ashes and soot he collected on the way down. (Ugh. I’d just had the rugs cleaned!) He was dragging a bundle of toys behind him, which he opened up straight away.
Despite the tight squeeze and all that soot, he was having a merry old time! His eyes twinkled, he had deep dimples when he smiled, his cheeks were rosy, and that nose—my goodness, it was red! (I told you I thought he was blitzed.) I don’t know how he did it but he managed to slide down the chimney without getting any soot on his snow-white beard, and the pipe between his teeth? It was lit! Smoke encircled his head like a wreath. (How did he do that?) I thought about mentioning that smoking is bad for his health, but when I saw his girth (his belly shook like a bowl full of jelly), I realized he wasn’t much concerned about his health. He was chubby and plump, which was fitting for a guy who was jolly and elf-like.
I couldn’t help but laugh—not at him, but with him. To top it off, this short, fat dude winked at me. Was he flirting?
Nope. There was no, “What’s your name, little lady?” (Probably because he already knew my name.) No chit-chat (because he also knew if I’d been bad or good). The dude was there to work. He silently filled the stockings quick as a blink, then he scratched an itch on his nose, nodded goodbye, and somehow managed to squeeze himself up and out the chimney.
I could hear him up there, back on the roof. He jumped into the golf cart, whistled by putting a finger in each corner of his mouth (like you hear when you’re in a big crowd and somebody wants to get everyone’s attention), and the team of little elk flew off, pulling the cart with the dude in it, up and away. He didn’t say a word to me the whole time he was in our house, but as he drove out of sight I heard him exclaim, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
I stood in the quiet for a moment. What to my wondering eyes had just appeared? I pondered as I caught a whiff of sweet cherry tobacco smoke.
“What was all that racket?” Joe mumbled as I crawled back into bed and snuggled up to his warmth.
“What racket?” I asked. He didn’t answer.
“Go back to sleep,” I whispered. “Tomorrow is Christmas and Santa won’t come until we’re deep in slumber.”
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
