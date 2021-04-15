The Embarrassing Details of Taking the Dog on a Walk
by Sarah Donohoe
He sees the world from down at my feet
and moves at my speed, held back by a leash.
Yanking my arm, he veers off and stops.
He’s reading his Friends’ posts on Facebook for dogs.
He sniffs and sniffs to check out his options, then
chases his tail and takes his position.
As discreetly as possible while seeking relief,
he hovers on haunches and casts eyes at me.
His gaze is indignant, “Ahem, do you mind? ”
I look away, blushing. “Go ahead. Take your time.”
When he’s made his deposit and kicked up the dirt,
he watches with glee as I get down to work.
With a colorful bag on my hand like a glove,
I bend to tend to his warm, steamy dump.
A neighbor drives by and mocks me by honking;
should I wave and say hi or simply ignore him?
In a one-handed swoop I scoop up the poop;
feel the chunks through pink plastic; at least it’s not soupy.
He looks at me, wagging, sweet stink fills the air.
He’s done his dog duty, I’ve shown that I care.
Now that I have your attention, we will proceed with the second half of a list of options to
celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Poetry Month. (The first half was included in last week’s column.) After that we’ll look at a variety of poetry forms. Poetry can be appreciated in an array of ways. Here are several:
• Buy a book of poetry from your local bookstore.
• Organize a poetry reading, open mic, or poetry slam (competition). (We’re getting close to being able to meet again in person but still, I’m hosting my poetry night on Zoom, hopefully for the last time. However, Zoom allows friends from distant places to join in, and that’s an unexpected, pleasing result of the year of COVID.)
• Sign up for an online poetry class or workshop. (I’m in my second semester of community college classes. I’ve learned so much about poets, poetry, how to appreciate a good poem, and how to write a poem I’m willing to claim as my own. The above verse is an example of that.)
• Donate books of poetry to little free libraries. (Or simply give a poetry book to a friend.)
• Take a socially safe walk or hike and write a poem outside. (Even your back yard will do. Anywhere there’s a blade of grass, a dandelion, a pinecone or several inches of snow that you can view with a poet’s eye.)
• Start a virtual poetry reading group or potluck, inviting friends to share poems. (Think of a book club but with poetry instead of novels.)
• Read and share poems about the environment in honor of Earth Day. (There are oh, so many lovely tree/flower/earth/sky/animal/bird/grasshopper poems to honor our planet! Earth Day is April 22.)
• Take on a guerrilla poetry project. (such as spray painting a poem on the sidewalk with a special paint that shows up only when it rains. How cool is that!)
• Read essays about poetry like Edward Hirsch’s “How to Read a Poem,” Mary Ruefle’s “Poetry and the Moon,” Mark Doty’s “Tide of Voices: Why Poetry Matters Now,” and Muriel Rukeyser’s “The Life of Poetry. ”
• Watch a movie, lecture, or video featuring a poet. (Mainstream movies include “Dead Poets Society, ” “Four Weddings and a Funeral, ” and “Poetic Justice, ” in which Maya Angelou makes an appearance.)
• Write an exquisite corpse (a communal poem where each person writes a portion of the poem without knowing what the others have written) or a renga with friends via email or text. (A renga is a collaborative poem composed by a group of writers using specific guidelines.) Visit www.poets.org for details.
• Attend Poetry & the Creative Mind on April 29, a free, virtual reading of favorite poems in celebration of 25 years of National Poetry Month. (I’ve already made my reservation. To RSVP, use your browser to search for the title of the event. See you there!)
• Try your hand at writing a formal (form) poem. You could also try free-form poetry, but if you’re new to this, using guidelines, or a formula (form) may help. Dan the Banjo Man sent this poem, written by his neighbor, Reba Donovan. It is an acrostic poem, in which the first letter of each line read vertically, spells out a word, message or the alphabet.
I protest
Peacefully, of course
Righteous indignation
Over pigmentation
Time-out for love
Equality for everyone
Sisters and brothers
Take time for love.
My friend from the ol’ University of Nebraska at Kearney days, Craig Larson, sent an original haiku, which is a poem consisting of three short lines that do not rhyme; five syllables in the first, seven in the second, and five in the third line. Craig, a storyteller, prefaced his poem by saying, “If you need some comic relief, you might tell the story of a radio manager in Nebraska who on a dare, once fired a very unpopular employee with a Haiku.”
Effort sporadic
Undisciplined and lazy
Please clean out your desk
From Mike Lewis in Estes Park, I learned of the clerihew poem (named for Edmund Clerihew Bentley) which is made up of two rhyming couplets with the first line being the name of a famous person:
George the Third
Ought never to have occurred.
One can only wonder
At so grotesque a blunder.
Here is another, also by Bently:
Edgar Allen Poe
Was passionately fond of roe
He always liked to chew some
When writing anything gruesome.
The last suggestion of something to do to honor National Poetry Month: celebrate poetry year-round!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
