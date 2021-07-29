Take Me Out to the Ball Game
My affiliate Joe has been a baseball fan ever since he was a kid and went to Kansas City Athletics games with his dad. Last year, when Joe’s cousin’s son, Hudson Haskin (technically his first-cousin-once-removed), was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, Joe was bustin’ his buttons. He proudly wears the low-A team Delmarva Shorebirds hat, which is out of date because Hudson’s already been called up to the high-A team Aberdeen Ironbirds. Superstition runs deep with baseball players and fans, which is why I can’t say any more about Hudson’s future as a ball player. Joe doesn’t want me to jinx him.
When Joe’s not checking the latest stats on Hudson’s batting, he tunes in to the Royals games—but on the radio rather than on TV. He’s old-fashioned that way. So as I sit at my desk writing this column, I hear the tinny sound of a baseball game being called on the little transistor radio upstairs. (My dad, an avid golfer, used to take the transistor on the golf course to listen to the Nebraska Cornhusker games while everyone else in Lincoln was in the stadium watching the game. On football Saturdays Memorial Stadium is the third most populated place in Nebraska. First Omaha, then Lincoln, then Memorial Stadium. But that’s football; let’s get back to baseball.)
Frequently I don’t get to hear the traditional song halfway through the seventh inning because the radio announcers have oodles of esoteric stats they want to share. (“Say it ain’t so, Joe!”) (That’s a quote used just for true baseball fans.) But I’ll sing the song to myself, because it’s one of my favorite parts of a baseball game.
“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” is sung when the home and visiting teams trade places on the field halfway through the seventh inning. The fact that we call it the “Seventh Inning Stretch” tickles me, especially when I know its history: The Seventh Inning Stretch came about in 1910 when President William Howard Taft went to a baseball game in Pittsburgh. When he stood up to stretch in the seventh inning, the crowd stood up in respect, thinking he was getting up to leave. He stretched. They stretched. The Seventh Inning Stretch was born.
The song was written in 1908 by two men, Albert Von Tilzer and Jack Norworth. Neither of them had ever been to a baseball game when they wrote it, and didn’t see a Major League game for another 20 and 32 years respectively. The first time the song was played at a World Series game was in 1934. The original lyrics, written on an envelope (weren’t they all?) go like this:
Katie Casey was baseball mad,
Had the fever and had it bad.
Just to root for the home town crew,
Ev'ry sou*
Katie blew.
On a Saturday her young beau
Called to see if she'd like to go
To see a show, but Miss Kate said “No,
I'll tell you what you can do:
Take me out to the ball game,
Take me out with the crowd;
Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack,
I don't care if I never get back.
Let me root, root, root for the home team,
If they don't win, it's a shame.
For it's one, two, three strikes, you're out,
At the old ball game.”
Katie Casey saw all the games,
Knew the players by their first names.
Told the umpire he was wrong,
All along,
Good and strong.
When the score was just two to two,
Katie Casey knew what to do,
Just to cheer up the boys she knew,
She made the gang sing this song:
Take me out to the ball game…(and you know the rest)
*a sou is a low-denomination French coin.
Some fans substitute the name of their home team (that would be the Cubbies for me), but I didn’t grow up doing that. There are heated debates over a couple of words, such as “I don’t care if I ever get back” versus “never get back” and “Let me root, root, root…” versus “For it’s root, root, root…” but nobody goes home angry over it.
The iconic song appears throughout history in places other than in baseball stadiums across the country.
• A 1954 version by Stuart McKay shifted the lyrics two syllables forward to make the song end as an abrupt surprise. You can find this highly entertaining rendition of the song on YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=Foibt_3gxik).
• In a 1955 episode of I Love Lucy starring Harpo Marx, Harpo performed a harp rendition of the song.
• In 1994, Akron, Ohio radio station WJMP played the song continuously during the Major League Baseball players’ strike as a protest.
•Beginning in 2015, the tune was adopted as the departure melody for the Metro line closest to the Tokyo Dome Baseball Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Baseball is very popular in Japan.)
•After 9/11, the Major League Baseball season was canceled for a week. When it resumed, fans replaced “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with “God Bless America.” The following season (2002-2003), the traditional song was brought back except on Sundays, when fans continued to sing “God Bless America,” a new tradition that carries on today.
(Side note: Joe was slated to sing the National Anthem at the Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians game on September 11, 2001. That game was canceled, as the country was grappling with the unfathomable attack on the Twin Towers in New York City earlier that day. When that game was played after the season resumed, Joe did sing the National Anthem. The fans lifted his spirit as they sang robustly with him. Joe says the crowd’s emotion and sense of patriotism was overwhelming. That story makes me want to turn to somebody and say, “Take me out to the ball game!”)
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address,
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.