The month of April is a month of celebration. Spring is enchanting us with delightful colors and promises of good things to come. Make merry! The days are getting longer and warmer; shadows are growing shorter. Whoop it up! It’s National Poetry Month. Have a party!
Yes, National Poetry Month. Every year when April comes and I devote a month of columns to poetry, I worry I’ll turn some readers off. I get it. Not everyone has an appetite for poetry. But every year I am surprised by the number of readers who contact me to say how much they appreciate the month I dedicate to poetry. They’re the ones who know poetry is not a breeze but it’s not a burden either.
To understand a poem you shouldn’t just read it quickly, one time through. I suggest you read a poem slowly, then read it again, and read it a third time aloud. The key to reading or reciting poetry is to be deliberate. The pace makes a huge difference in the effect of the verse. A poem needs time to sink in, to be absorbed.
Spend time with a poem and, if it’s one you like, it will become a friend. That sounds corny to some I suppose, but I’m serious. Poetry affects the mind and heart like music. Upbeat poems (and Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World) are for happy days; solemn verses (and Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings) for somber moods. A gift of a poem, written or recited with you in mind, can have the same affect as that mixed tape your first love gave you, with each song selected just for you. The music and the poems remain stitched into the quilt of your life, even decades later.
With that in mind, there are numerous ways to participate in National Poetry Month. The first one: find a poem you’d like to become familiar with and follow the steps we just went over. (Read it slowly, read it again, and one more time—aloud. Do this more than once—for a week. Then see how you like the poem.) Here are other ideas, suggested by the Academy of American Poets:
• Sign-up for Poem-a-Day at www.poets.org. When you do, you’ll find a poem in your email inbox each morning. Some you’ll like, others you won’t. Just like breakfast cereal. And people.
• Record yourself reading a poem, and share why you chose that work online using the hashtag #ShelterinPoems. Be sure to tag @poetsorg on Twitter and Instagram. (I have no idea what this means or how to do it and I don’t have grandkids to tell me. You’ll have to figure it out on your own—or get your own grandkids to help.)
• Subscribe to the Poem-a-Day podcast. (This is not a big time commitment. Each poem, read aloud, is two or three minutes.)
• Check out a book or an e-book of poetry from the library. (Just stay safe.)
• Begin your virtual meetings or classes by reading a poem. (Go ahead. You’ll impress your colleagues. I promise.)
• Talk to the teachers in your life about Teach This Poem and encourage students in grades 5–12 to participate in the Dear Poet project. (Even if you’re not a student, these are cool projects. Find more info at www.poets.org)
• Find poetry events and resources near you. Go to www.poets.org and enter your state in the filter or your zip code in the search field. You can also click on Explore Your State to find out more information about your local poets laureate, festivals, conferences, writing programs, literary organizations, landmarks, and more.
• Browse Poems for Kids on the www.poets.org site. Here’s one to get you started (this poem is a couplet, meaning each stanza is two rhyming lines) :
“maggie and milly and molly and may” by e e cummings (1894–1962)
maggie and milly and molly and may
went down to the beach (to play one day)
and maggie discovered a shell that sang
so sweetly she couldn't remember her troubles, and
milly befriended a stranded star
whose rays five languid fingers were;
and molly was chased by a horrible thing
which raced sideways while blowing bubbles: and
may came home with a smooth round stone
as small as a world and as large as alone.
For whatever we lose (like a you or a me)
it's always ourselves we find in the sea
Read this poem once and you get the sense you’re enjoying a playful children’s poem. Read it slowly the second time and see if you discover any symbolism. Take your time. Read it once more—aloud—and you might find secrets hidden in the treasures found by each girl.
There are more National Poetry Month activities but we’ll save them for next week. I’ll wrap up this week with a poem I wrote in honor of my parents—the best wavers ever:
Waving Goodbye
We walk you to the car,
say the things we say to delay
goodbye.
You jingle your keys,
ready to leave but not really.
Finally, you lower into the seat,
pull the door closed and start
the car. We step back, stand hip to hip
and watch as you shift
into reverse and roll
down the driveway.
We wave at your tail lights.
We wave at your blinker,
your arm out the window, a flash.
As soon as you turn, we dash
inside, through the house, out the back,
where we watch you drive down the hill.
We wave and wave. We see you still.
You honk your horn and then you are gone.
We keep waving.
