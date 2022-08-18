Back in the days when I was actively hiking fourteeners, there was an article in Outside magazine that gave me and my fellow hikers hours of debate fodder. It had to do with color. Was it better to pitch a tent in a bright color—say, orange or red—that could be seen from a long way off, or to stake a tent made of a dull, unobtrusive gray, forest green or brown? Were we being smart hikers by wearing neon clothing and eye-catching rain gear, or were we obnoxious trekkers upsetting others’ nature get-away if we wore bold, screaming colors?
It is difficult to enjoy the solitude of a mountain meadow when we come upon a day-glow tent smack dab in the middle of it. Yet, if we want to get away from it all, it’s nice to be able to see that there are other tents set up in the vicinity so we can pass on by and find a more isolated site.
On one hand, Leave No Trace is best practice. On another, low-impact is nearly impossible to locate in an emergency. What’s a safety-conscious nature-lover to do?
For some reason, this particular article has stuck in my head for thirty years. It came up again this past week when I was hiking in Wild Basin. We stopped to absorb the exhilarating energy of a cascading waterfall pitching over massive boulders, but before we reached the falls, something caught our attention. At the base of a tree near the water was a small painted rock with a directive on it: Save the Earth.
I appreciated the message and the effort someone put into encouraging us to be good stewards of our one and only planet. Yet a small, unnaturally purple rock in that place of wonder made me squirmy. It was out of place. Rather than to send a positive message, it made us feel bad.
We turned to enjoy the falls but I kept thinking about that rock. The old saying, take only pictures; leave only footprints echoed in my head. We left the rock there but before we set off on the trail again, I turned it over so the purple side didn’t show. When we passed that spot on our return, someone had flipped the rock back so the purple was face-up again. We hurried on.
I have read of a growing trend where people paint rocks and leave them for others to find. Photos of the painted rocks and hints of where to find them are shared on social media sites. The concept is a nice one. Who doesn’t like to find a hidden treasure? It works in neighborhoods where land is not public property. In fact, I have a few painted rocks in my own yard, near the street where neighbors can discover them when they walk by. Several people have commented on how much they like seeing my yard art. My favorite is purple (of all colors), painted to look like a footprint, with the message, “Leave footprints worth following.” Another is gold and says, “Be an optimist.”
But it is illegal to leave painted rocks in national parks. They are considered graffiti. Although rock artists have good intentions, their practice is just as offensive as trampling off-trail, tossing toilet paper on the ground, and carving initials into the bark of our beloved aspen trees.
Park personnel ask that we leave no trace. We must minimize our impact on public lands by packing out any items we bring into a park including decorated rocks, no matter their level of artistry.
Yes, save our earth. But let’s not do it by depositing painted rocks where they don’t belong.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.