Today’s young people don’t want to clutter up their lives with possessions. They want to be more mobile, less tied down, free from clutter. Same goes with old folks; they’re (I guess I should say “we’re) trying to get rid of stuff, not accumulate more.
So what are we supposed to do when it comes to gift-giving at Christmastime? I don’t want to forfeit the warm, fuzzy feeling I get when I see a bounty of wrapped packages under the tree. Yet I appreciate the less-is-more approach.
Fortunately there are gifts we can give that don’t clog up closets, make chaos of countertops, and rust and collect dust on shelves. Those young ones who don’t want stuff? Wrap up a few of these experiences to share (use items you already have—a dish, a book, an iron—so you can have gifts under the tree) and everybody, including society as a whole, will benefit from your homemade memories. Teach them how to:
• write a letter [First teach them cursive. It’s a dying art, like shorthand.]
• make a phone call [So old fashioned! I predict there will be a resurgence in telephone use, but not unless people know how to place a call.]
• take a message [including how to draw a heart, which is an easy way to create a bonus message.]
• sew on a button [It is only simple if you know how. There are tricks to the task.]
• genuinely apologize [We could all use a refresher on this.]
• hammer a nail [There’s more to it than pounding at the wall. A graduate-level lesson is: how to hang a picture.]
• introduce yourself [and others. This should include how to shake hands. My father was a stickler on this one.]
• make scrambled eggs [and also how to boil an egg. So many options…so many cracked eggs and egg-white floaters.]
• balance a checkbook [and write a check, even if checks won’t exist in another 20 years]
• write a thank you note [and a condolence note. Bonus class: how to address and stamp an envelope. Then, how to mail it.]
• do laundry [Save the earth one cold-water cycle at a time. Line-drying is good too.]
• plan a healthy meal [even if we use the Four Food Groups of yore: dairy, protein, fruits and vegetables, and grain products. Any health-based plan is better than today’s popular carbs and soda-pop diet.]
• wash dishes [After passing Intro to Loading the Dishwasher 101, advance to the 200-level Hand-washing Dishes That Shouldn’t Go in the Dishwasher.]
• budget [rhymes with Buffett. Maybe you can get him to help teach this one.]
• wait and save for something [See previous bullet point.]
• check tire pressure [Here’s a gift you can wrap up and put under the tree: a tire gauge to keep in the glove compartment. “It’s called a glove compartment?” they’ll ask.]
• read a map [No GPS allowed until everyone gets an A+]
• find a book in the library [Better brush up on the Dewey Decimal System.]
• admit a mistake [I know, I know. It’s so difficult.]
• iron a shirt [This isn’t as difficult as admitting a mistake, but it’s a challenge. The other option is to teach how to buy wrinkle-free clothing.]
• set the table [My grandmother taught me this one and I treasure those memories of setting the table together.]
• give someone the benefit of the doubt [Never a strength in my family. We were brought up to suspect that every repairman was out to rip us off.]
• weigh pros and cons [Two columns. Brainstorm. It really does help.]
• have good table manners [No hats at the table. Napkin on your lap. Pass food to the right. When someone asks for the salt please, pass the pepper too. That kind of thing.]
• dust [Ack! I’ll have to skip this one. I don’t remember how to dust, it’s been so long.] [Just kidding. It’s my least favorite chore of all.]
• read a recipe [How many tablespoons in an eighth of a cup? What does it mean to cream the ingredients?]
• use a fire extinguisher [Did you know fire extinguishers should be replaced every 10-12 years?]
• clean the refrigerator [A friend of mine does this every Sunday. I can’t imagine it.]
• clean the bathroom [Somebody has to do it.]
• clean the kitchen [We learned from “Free to Be, You and Me” 50 years ago that it isn’t work if you do it together.]
• refill a stapler [There’s no graceful way to do this.]
• put air in a bike tire [Don’t forget to put the valve cap back on.]
• change a flat tire [I watched how it is done in a Powder Puff Mechanics class in high school but I’ve never had to do it. I need someone to teach me.]
• notice the needs of others [Just as hate is taught, so is concern for others.]
We don’t have to forfeit the warm, fuzzy feeling we get from a bounty of wrapped packages under the tree. This year’s gifts, selected from the list above, will make Christmas merry and bright now and for many years to come through happy memories created together.
It’s going to be a great Christmas!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.