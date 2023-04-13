I’ve recently returned from a visit to our country’s capital. We were too late to see the cherry blossoms (climate change is causing them to bloom earlier each year), but it’s a lovely city to explore in April nonetheless.
A couple of experiences stand out as highlights from the trip. One was reconnecting with a good friend from Germany. Michaela and I met nearly 30 years ago when she was an intern for El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, where I worked at the time. Since then we have each traveled across the ocean several times to visit the other, and last week we met up in Washington D. C. after a lengthy hiatus. We picked up where we left off as if we’d seen each other just yesterday.
The second highlight of our trip was sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at sunset. All the monuments in D. C. are impressive, each with its own personality and impact. But my favorite on this particular visit was the Lincoln Memorial. Its massive white marble pillars framing the larger than life, stately Abraham Lincoln as he looks benevolently over the Mall’s reflecting pool invokes awe. Edwin Markham’s (1852–1940) poem, Lincoln, Man of the People, aptly described Lincoln as “A man to match the mountains and the sea. ” You can see that quiet strength carved in the face of Lincoln’s marble figure.
My affiliate Joe and I watched the crowd as we sat quietly on the steps leading up to president’s 19-foot tall image. There were many school groups, each group wearing matching T-shirts; perhaps they were in D. C. for the gun protest at the capitol the next day. We saw folks with disabilities who struggled to make it up the 87 tall steps, and throngs of people representing numerous nationalities from around the globe—brown, black, white, male, female, young and old.
My skin tingled as I observed people stop to contemplate, take photos, pray, laugh, hug, kiss, and listen to their echos inside the chamber where Lincoln’s seated figure resides. All of these people, from all over the world, were in this one place to honor a man—the Great Emancipator—who succeeded in giving freedom and dignity to all in our country. Lincoln was a remarkable man and his monument is sacred.
Five days after the end of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the head with a single bullet at close range. Nine hours later he died.
Again, here is Markham from Lincoln, Man of the People:
And when he fell in whirlwind, he went down
As when a lordly cedar, green with boughs,
Goes down with a great shout upon the hills,
And leaves a lonesome place against the sky.
The assassin, John Wilkes Booth, used a. 44-caliber pistol, which could only hold a single bullet. Security was not like it is today so Booth was able to get very close to the president before he pulled the trigger.
Imagine the assassination scene if it were to take place today. Most likely the gun-bearer would not be carrying a single-shot Derringer pistol but an AK-47 rifle capable of firing 600 rounds a minute. The shooter could be standing 380 yards away from his victim/s and still kill, not just one person, but many, many fellow human beings. In the small Ford’s Theater with a captive audience, the shooting would have caused carnage. “It’s my right,” the murderer would say, and then he would reload.
Sadly, in the United States there have been 16 mass shootings so far this month. When we had dinner with my German friend Michaela and her husband, their question to us was, “What’s the deal with all the guns in the U. S.?” I was ashamed for our country, especially because I see no change in the future. My heart aches knowing there are no imminent gun laws to curb the mass shootings in this country. President Abraham Lincoln lead his country toward dignity and freedom. Where is the dignity in a mass shooting? Where is the freedom when a child cannot walk into a school without fear of being shot?
Because this is National Poetry Month, I want to share this poem by Brian Bilston called America is a Gun:
England is a cup of tea.
France, a wheel of ripened brie.
Greece, a short, squat olive tree.
America is a gun.
Brazil is football on the sand.
Argentina, Maradona’s hand.
Germany, an oompah band.
America is a gun.
Holland is a wooden shoe.
Hungary, a goulash stew.
Australia, a kangaroo.
America is a gun.
Japan is a thermal spring.
Scotland is a highland fling.
Oh, better to be anything
than America as a gun.
Please, put down the assault weapons and let freedom ring.
