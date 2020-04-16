Easter, the time of rebirth and a sure sign of spring, has come and gone. We look out the window and scan the landscape for her; for flowers and budding trees and flitting, flirting birds. But that’s not what we see. Instead we turn up the furnace, huddle under the afghan, and watch the wind, feel the cold and dare I say it? Brace against the snow!
Every spring since I began writing this column (2006), I have stated with conviction (and maybe a touch of whining) that I was ready for spring way before she was ready to show up. This year is no different. (I have a reputation to uphold, don’tcha know.)
In his poem “The Snow Man,” Wallace Stevens (1879 – 1955) understands the difficulty of tolerating winter, whether that be in January or even worse, in April:
One must have a mind of winter
To regard the frost and the boughs
Of the pine-trees crusted with snow;
And have been cold a long time
To behold the junipers shagged with ice,
The spruces rough in the distant glitter
Of the January sun; and not to think
Of any misery in the sound of the wind,
In the sound of a few leaves,
Which is the sound of the land
Full of the same wind
That is blowing in the same bare place
For the listener, who listens in the snow,
And, nothing himself, beholds
Nothing that is not there and the nothing that is.
I was going to say that eventually, we know that spring will get here, but with the topsy-turvy tilt of the planet on its axis these days, I’m not so sure. Nonetheless, let’s assume that, for as off-kilter as everything is, we will still have the changing of the seasons. Maybe not on her regular schedule, but some way, some day, some how, spring is going to make her appearance.
What an exquisite appearance it will be! And when we throw off that afghan and step outside to dance with her, we will laugh, as Mary and Susan and Emily do in William Blake’s (1757 – 1827) “Laughing Song”:
When the green woods laugh with the voice of joy,
And the dimpling stream runs laughing by;
When the air does laugh with our merry wit,
And the green hill laughs with the noise of it;
When the meadows laugh with lively green,
And the grasshopper laughs in the merry scene,
When Mary and Susan and Emily
With their sweet round mouths sing "Ha, ha he!"
When the painted birds laugh in the shade,
Where our table with cherries and nuts is spread:
Come live, and be merry, and join with me,
To sing the sweet chorus of "Ha, ha, he!”
Isn’t that a tickle? One little poem written in 1789 makes me feel so much better about the state of affairs today. Or at least better about the fact that the milk has turned sour in the fridge. Nobody wants to put on a mask and go to the store for milk, but “come live, and be merry, and join with me…” When life gives you sour milk, make yogurt.
It seems like the planet is under one big skywritten cloud that says “NO! ” No leaving the house. No touching your face. Certainly no hand shaking, hugging, or even jogging too close to anyone else. No eating out. No shopping. No toilet paper. But here’s a poem, written by Kaylin Haught (1947 –) where the word “No” doesn’t exist. It is happy and affirming, called “God Says Yes To Me.”
I asked God if it was okay to be melodramatic
and she said yes
I asked her if it was okay to be short
and she said it sure is
I asked her if I could wear nail polish
or not wear nail polish
and she said honey
she calls me that sometimes
she said you can do exactly
what you want to
Thanks God I said
And is it even okay if I don’t paragraph
my letters
Sweetcakes God said
who know where she picked that up
what I’m telling you is
Yes Yes Yes
We’ve been at this social distancing for a month now. Today, when my affiliate Joe and I sat down to partake in another dinner we prepared together, he took my hand and said, “These are good days. ” We are each other’s sole companion and we’re still enjoying each other’s company. Yes! Yet there is plenty of uncertainty out there, beyond our four walls and our daily walking route. Joe Brainard (1942 – 1994) summed up my sentiment about our earth’s lopsided spin and unpredicatable future with this succinct poem:
Sometimes
everything
seems
so,
oh, I don’t know.
