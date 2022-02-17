My 87-year-old neighbor is a retired journalist who continues to write a monthly opinion piece—just because he can. We read each other’s columns and often email our reactions to each other. When I first met Charley and told him I write a column about nothing, he was perplexed. (One person—once—told me I reminded them of Seinfeld because I write about nothing. I’ll never forget it! The Thunker and Seinfeld lumped together like…nothing.) Charley writes about subjects such as race, religion, LGBTQ issues and politics. My musings about the laundry, fortune tellers and dog walks just aren’t in his league. Nonetheless, he encourages me:
“I congratulate you, Sarah, on your wild ability to see and hear what the rest of us cannot.” And,
“Mountain out of a mole hill; whole range of mountains out of a mole hill. You've done it again with this column. ” And,
“Once again, you made nothing something by writing about it.”
Today I’m going to prove Charley right by writing about a topic as irrelevant as a pinhole. In fact, it is a pinhole. Not just one, but many, in a row. Today we are considering perforations.
Not a typo. Perforations. I’ve been missing perforations. Remember when the Sunday newspaper inserts were chock full of valuable coupons? I remember because, since my early adulthood I’ve spend a lot of time studying those coupons and tearing out a good many of them—and actually using them, just as my mother taught. (She went to at least two grocery stores each week to take advantage of their sales. My bargain-shopping mom found few things more gratifying than using a coupon on a sale item. I tend to take after her frugal ways, and I’m darn proud of it.)
Coupon clipping was worth the effort back in the day, an effort made easier by the perforated borders of the coupons. All those tiny holes lined up around the edge of a coupon made it a cinch to tear out. It was something I actually had fun doing. (The same way I liked to lick stamps—after separating them neatly along the perforation. It was one of life’s simple pleasures to hear that thin, steady riiiiip sound. That was before stamps became peel ’n stick. It’s the same sound I still get to hear when I tear the rare check out of my checkbook.)
Why is the paper/printing industry trying to eliminate the perforate? There’s rarely a pair of scissors nearby when I need them so these days I free-form the tearing out of coupons. It’s a hopeless effort to get a straight tear along the lines. What I end up with is something more like a shredded scrap of trash I’d use to put my ABC gum in. (That’s a kidism from the ’60s: Already Been Chewed.)
Tearing out coupons is one thing. Paying bills is another. The good news is that, for those who still pay their bills through the mail, the bottom portion of the bill is perforated. The not-so-good news is that the perforated line is not along the fold of the invoice, it’s about an eighth-inch off. If you tear along the fold rather than along the perforated line, the return portion of the statement doesn’t fit in the return envelope. It’s too tall. But if you try to tear along the perforation, right next to the fold, you’re likely to wad up the whole page and throw it in the trashcan out of frustration. The fold and the perforated line fight for your attention and you know who loses? You do.
With Valentine’s Day just behind us, I recently thought about the valentines I gave to my classmates while I was in grade school. Those small valentines with clever quips like “There’s so mushroom in my heart for you,” and “You auto be my valentine,” came attached but were easily separated by tearing along the perforated line. The thing was, the perforated variety of valentines were also the cheap ones (remember my frugal mom?), and I would spend as much time trying to rub away the rough edge of the card as I did deciding who should get the most romantic card in the box.
I haven’t seen the valentines today’s youth deliver but my hunch is there isn’t a perforated card to be found. No perforated coupons, stamps, or valentines. Just a row of pinholes on utility bills, but in the wrong place.
