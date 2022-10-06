Joe and I are traveling this week. As with so many folks, COVID hit the pause button on our travel plans when it slithered out of somebody’s suitcase and into everyday life. Two-plus years later we feel like we need to make up for lost time. So off we go.
“Are you planning to wear a mask on the plane?” We ask each other. Masks are no longer required but they do make sense. Yet all along we could have hindered the spread of flu (and common colds, for that matter) by wearing masks and we never did. We probably won’t decide about masks until we’re in the airport.
We want to travel while we can. I don’t care if it’s to Timbuktu or Kalamazoo, I just want to go and see and do. “Time’s a’wasting,” our aging brains and bodies say to us. “You’re not getting any younger.” Which reminds me: I have a slew of quotes about being an adept dancer of this waltz called Life. This seems like a good time to break them out and share them [my comments are in brackets]:
• “It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.” ~Andy Rooney
• “We must recognize that, as we grow older, we become like old cars – more and more repairs and replacements are necessary. ” ~C. S. Lewis [But here’s the good news: “Not only has life span increased on average, but also health span has increased,” said Olivia I. Okereke, M.D., associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. Replacement parts may have something to do with it.]
• “Old age is like a plane flying through a storm. Once you are aboard there is nothing you can do about it.” ~Golda Meir [Just like in real life: close your eyes, hold on tight and pretend you’re on a rollercoaster! The ride will be over before you know it. And no, you can’t go around again.]
• “The older we get; the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for.” ~Will Rogers
• “Old people shouldn’t eat health foods. They need all the preservatives they can get.” ~Robert Orben [That’s why bacon is so good for us. Bring it on!]
•“I’m so old that my blood type is discontinued.” ~Bill Dane
•“It’s important to have a twinkle in your wrinkle.” ~Unknown [We earn every wrinkle we have!]
• “The years between 50 and 70 are the hardest. You are always being asked to do things, and yet you are not decrepit enough to turn them down.” ~T. S. Elliot
• “At fifty, everyone has the face he deserves.” ~George Orwell [Our wrinkles are our stories. Erase them and what’s left?]
• “At age 20, we worry about what others think of us… at age 40, we don’t care what they think of us… at age 60, we discover they haven’t been thinking of us at all.” ~Ann Landers
• “When I was young, I was called a rugged individualist. When I was in my fifties, I was considered eccentric. Here I am doing and saying the same things I did then, and I’m labeled senile.” ~George Burns
• “I complain that the years fly past, but then I look in a mirror and see that very few of them actually got past.” ~Robert Brault
• “Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the people who have the most live the longest.” ~Larry Lorenzon [Apparently habits—even bad ones—contribute to a long life. Drinking a beer a day, having bacon for breakfast every day, eating a bowl of ice cream before bed—these are all habits of people who lived to be well over 100. My theory: the more birthdays you have, the easier it is to get in the habit of eating cake!]
• “I was thinking about how people seem to read the Bible a lot more as they get older, and then it dawned on me—they’re cramming for their final exam.” ~George Carlin
• “I’m 59 and people call me middle-aged. How many 118-year-old men do you know?” ~Barry Cryer
• “Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternative.” ~Maurice Chevalier [Have some bacon and fahgettaboudit.]
• “Grandchildren don’t make a man feel old, it’s the knowledge that he’s married to a grandmother that does.” ~J. Norman Collie
• “At my age ‘getting lucky’ means walking into a room and remembering what I came in for.” ~Unknown
• “Time may be a great healer, but it's a lousy beautician.” ~Anonymous
• “When your friends begin to flatter you on how young you look, it’s a sure sign you’re getting old.” ~Mark Twain [Your age is all in how you look at it, not in how you look. ~The Thunker]
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
