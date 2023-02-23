Do you ever find yourself thinking about yogurt, oranges and cooking oil? Yeah, me too.
Take yogurt. When I open a new container of yogurt—not the individual serving size because that puts a whole lot of evil plastic into our environment, but the 24 ounce size, which still contaminates with plastic, just not as much—when I open that yogurt and pull back the foil seal, I see a solid glob (what else can I call it?) of creamy white substance. Yogurt. I dish up the amount I want to eat, put the lid back on the container and place it in the fridge.
The next time I want some yogurt, I get out the container, take off the lid and there, in the place where I scooped out a serving last time, are a couple of tablespoons of clear-ish liquid. No way, you say. Yes, whey. As in Little Miss Muffet sitting on her tuffet. Whey is a liquid that separates from dairy when it is processed. Because it is a healthy protein source I just stir it back into the yogurt in the container.
My question is this: where is that whey when I first open the container to spoon out the initial serving? I look into the yogurt tub and—no whey. The next time—whey. It’s like magic. No whey. Whey. It confounds me.
Then there’s oranges. When I was growing up, an orange was an orange was an orange. My mom peeled them, placed several sections on our plate, topped them with some cottage cheese (yes, whey), and called it a salad. But oranges were hit and miss: sometimes they were sweet and juicy, other times they were on the dry side and bitter. We were lucky when Mom added canned mandarin oranges—and mini-marshmallows—to Jell-O instead.
Then, in the 1990s, those canned mandarins started to show up in grocery stores but they weren’t in cans and they weren’t called mandarins. They were “Cuties, ” and they changed the way we eat oranges. The little guys peel easily and there are no seeds—a huge plus—and today we eat orange sections like popcorn.
We haven’t give up on “real” oranges, however. Yet, no longer is an orange just an orange. Several years ago Joe pointed out to me that “forty-twelves” are the sweetest, juiciest orange on the market. When I shop, that’s what I look for: the oranges with the PCU code of 4012. They are delish.
We thought we had it all figured out when suddenly there appeared the sumo orange with its lumpy rind. The name comes from the knob at the top of the orange, suggesting the hair knot a sumo wrestler wears atop his head (some might call it a “man bun”). I would never say so to a sumo wrestler, but I suspect the name is derived from the outie bellybutton those massive wrestlers expose while wearing their loincloth during a match. No matter; what is important is the sweet nectar of this new citrus variety. An orange is not just an orange anymore—it’s a sport, and an expensive one at that. Sumos aren’t cheap.
That brings us to cooking oil. Peanut oil, coconut oil, sesame, corn, vegetable. Which tastes best? Which fries the crispiest? Which is polyunsaturated? Options abound. I used to opt for canola oil, but one day it occurred to me that if I didn’t know what canola is, how could I be eating it? I didn’t have a clue what canola is.
Canola is a member of a large family of plants called crucifers. All crucifers have four yellow flower petals that form the shape of a cross, or crucifix. Canola belongs to a genus called Brassica, which also includes mustard, Brussels sprout, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and turnip. Take the seeds from the canola plant, crush them up, extract the oil, and there it is: canola oil.
Look at that list of vegetables. Healthy, right? Well, as with most foods these days, one person’s healthy is another person’s hell. Canola is called an RBD oil: Refined, Bleached and Deodorized. The RBD process uses a solvent called hexane which is considered toxic for humans. It is removed from the oil before it is bottled, but there is the potential that some hexane residue gets left in the oil. The sky is falling!
So now what? Is there any type of oil that doesn’t have something wrong with it? It ends up the answer is in my cupboard, right next to the canola oil. It’s canola’s extra virgin cousin, Olive. Extra virgin olive oil is not refined and is not overly processed. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show a link between lower risks of cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and even dementia in people who consume higher amounts of olive oil. Bonus: it tastes good! Olive it.
There’s no moral in today’s column. No key message. Nothing to write home about.
Just food for thought.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.