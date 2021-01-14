We think we’re so smart. We have evolved from using carrier pigeons to communicate to socializing via Facebook! Back in the day, we used to write letters, drop them in a mailbox and wait several days—even weeks with the Pony Express—for the letter to arrive at its destination and then several days or weeks more to get a reply. With Facebook our contact is immediate. With a touch of a button our most important—and mundane—personal news, intimate thoughts and vile insults are instantly dispersed for the whole world to see. It is a miracle (and often a curse).
But we aren’t as smart as dogs. They’ve had their own version of this social media platform for uncountable millennia before 2004, when Facebook was launched. It’s called Facebark, and dogs have been using it for as long as there’s been trees. (I was going to say fire hydrants but that was 1801 and dogs have been at it for a lot longer than that.)
First there’s the Facebark home page. That’s where all the dogs go to sign in. In my neighborhood the home page is a clump of ornamental grass that is part of the landscaping at the front entrance to the neighborhood. Every canine within walking distance stops there daily to leave a message.
It has been the human belief that dogs piddle in multiple places to mark their territory. But I learned recently that when they whiz they’re not claiming an area as their own. They’re simply saying hello. Or in Facebark-ese, they’re posting. They’re sharing information with their friends.
They also spend a lot of time poking around other dogs’ posts. In the winter we call these posts yellow snow. They sniff around to find out where their friends have been, what they had for dinner (no photos needed), and how long it’s been since they were last out on the town. Our dog Chance acts like he has a case of FOMO (fear of missing out) because he is very thorough in reviewing all the other posts. He doesn’t want to miss a thing!
He spends way too much time on Facebark, where one post leads to another, to another, and pretty soon Chance is pulling on his leash to go farther and farther from his home page. You know how it is: you log on just to see how many likes you got for that picture you posted of your feet out in front of you on a lounge chair and three hours later you’re looking at some stranger’s post on how to wiggle your littlest piggy separately from the rest of your toes. We’ve considered taking Chance to Facebark withdrawal sessions at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals but there were no openings. Dogs everywhere are hooked on social peedia. Mark Zuckerbark would be proud.
When Chance lifts his leg, he likes another dog’s post, and he lifts his leg a lot during a single loop around the lake. He’s a very social dog. In fact, he enjoys following Facebark Live events when he can. There are almost more dogs than people in our neighborhood so there is a Facebark Live event nearly every time Chance logs on. Some of the other dogs—usually the bigger ones who like to throw their weight around—are very vocal and border on being bullies. Chance can’t help himself and replies, which sometimes leads to an all-out woofing match on Facebark. That’s when we humans have to step in and shut down the conversation. We distract Chance with treets on Tritter, the abbreviated version of Facebark.
“It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there Chance,” we tell him. He’s working on keeping his opinions to himself. Anything for a treet.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
