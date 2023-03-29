Frozen Dead Guy Days have melted away. Estes Park did a great job hosting the FDG festival after it relocated from down the road in the smaller town of Nederland, where it originated. (The real frozen dead guy still lies in dry ice repose—since 1989—in Nederland.)
Of course there were some snags with the festival—what could we expect for its first frosty foray in a new locale? But overall the new venue was well-received and the kinks—and long lines—will be worked out before next year’s icy plunge into fun.
Estes Park isn’t the only place in the U. S. to host a funky festival such as Frozen Dead Guy Days, you know. Take Gilroy, California, for example. That town hosts a garlic festival annually. The crowning event every year is the Miss Gilroy Garlic contest, which is certainly a title that takes our (stinky) breath away! I’ve visited Gilroy, and although I wasn’t there during the festival, I did partake in a bowl of garlic ice cream. I won’t say what I thought of it until you try it for yourself.
• Spivey’s Corner, North Carolina has held some form of a Hollerin’ Heritage Festival since 1969. Hollerin’ is a near-extinct form of communicating, sort of like singing without words with some yodeling thrown in for emphasis. Before the telephone, hollering was an important means of delivering information over long distances, such as alerting rural neighbors, “She’s goin’ into labor! ” What do organizers do to preserve a cultural phenomenon? Hold a festival! Annually thousands of people travel to Spivey’s Corner to watch the National Hollerin' Contest. The brave ones compete.
• I bet you can guess where the annual UFO Festival is. Yep, Roswell, New Mexico. Roswell holds the UFO Festival, an inter-terrestrial event, because the area is famous for its unidentified flying object activity—real or imagined. Just like hotels that make money with ghostly tourism, so does Roswell bring in the tourists with stories of UFO sightings. The event boasts an alien crawl, an alien chase, and lots of close encounters of the unbelievable kind.
• Several hours drive south of Estes Park is another funky Colorado event that warms my heart—Manitou Springs’s Great Fruitcake Toss. Every January since 1996 (when I lived there), folks gather ‘round to see who can catapult a fruitcake the farthest. Other contests include racing with a fruitcake balanced on a spatula, tossing fruitcakes into a basket (and hoping they don’t bounce out) and the Great Fruitcake Bake-Off.
What happens to all of those fruitcakes afterward? Don’t worry, those that don’t get tossed are sold (some people actually like fruitcake. Count me as one of them.) and the leftovers become pig feed. Proceeds from the event go to the Manitou Springs Food Pantry. It’s all good.
• I wouldn’t do this list justice if I didn’t include Burning Man, a temporary city that pops up in the Nevada desert and disappears without a trace nine days later. Burning Man is an art festival of massive proportions, both in installation size and crowd numbers. No money is exchanged between the 75,000 attendees (gifting takes place instead), the only item sold at the festival is ice, there is a ban on driving, and all art forms are encouraged (not just sculpture, but dance, music, yoga, and more). The culminating event is a “bonfire ritual,” which means attendees gather to witness the burning of a 30-foot wooden “man. ” None of the people I know who have attended Burning Man have only gone once. There’s something about it, yet no one can say exactly what that something is.
• There’s the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin (flannelwear required), the Humungus Fungus Fest in Michigan (celebrating the world’s largest, oldest living organism, a 200,000-pound shoestring mushroom occupying 38 acres of land), and the RiSE Festival in the Mojave desert south of Las Vegas. At sundown, the event culminates with the world's largest sky lantern release. Participants light their lanterns and let them go. Seeing tens of thousands of glowing lanterns lift into the dark sky is truly a magical vision. (Fret not, my enviro-friends, a crew disperses into the desert to clean up the deflated lanterns after the event.)
We can travel almost anywhere in this great country of ours and find a funky festival. After Frozen Dead Guy Days, Estes Park is catching a quick breath before the next big event comes to town: Bigfoot Days! Keep on the lookout for the mammoth, hairy fellow leaving footprints the size of a bathtub and have some squatchy fun.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.