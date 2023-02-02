Here we are in February, dang-nabbit! It seems like we just had February not too long ago and now we’re back there again. Daylight hours aren’t getting long enough fast enough, it’s blustery even on days when the sun shines, the furnace is getting cranky, and so am I.
Apparently the name of the second month of the year comes from the Latin word februa, which means, “to cleanse. ” No wonder I dread the F-month: February is included in the calendar to give us a jump-start on spring cleaning! Halle-febru-luia!
The only thing that could make it worse is if februa went one step further to mean, “to dust.” I can tolerate a house cleansing: rounding up all the dog toys and putting them in their basket; folding up the lap blankets tossed over the backs of furniture in several rooms; closing a closet door here and there; wiping water marks off the faucets…generally tidying up. But dusting is a deeper level of chore that causes great gnashing of teeth and crossing of eyes.
Despite the fact that February is jam-packed with exciting events—Groundhog Day, Joe’s birthday, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, World Wetlands Day—I’m ready for February to end before it begins.
This February funk is serious. It’s time to break out some happy facts to help speed up the passing of 28 endless February days. [My comments are in brackets. ]
• “Stewardesses” is the longest word typed with only the left hand. [If there were still stewardesses, which there aren’t, would they all be left-handed? Today’s “flight attendants” are likely ambidextrous. ]
• The average person's left hand does 56 percent of the typing. [I wonder if this is true of texting as well. When this factoid was written, there was no such thing as texting as we know it today. Sometimes I hold my phone in my left hand and type 100 percent with my left thumb. I should have been a stewardess.]
• “Lollipop” is the longest word typed with the right hand. [Can lollipops still be found? I grew up knowing them as “suckers, ” and they were the last candies left in the bottom of the trick-or-treat bag after Halloween.]
• “Dreamt” is the only English word that ends in the letters “mt.”
• Our eyes remain the same size from birth, but our nose and ears never stop growing. [Our ears get bigger but our hearing gets worse. Go figger.]
• An ostrich's eye is bigger than its brain. [Although this is not true of all birds, the universal “bird brain” insult is so much more lyric than, “ostrich brain.”]
• Women blink nearly twice as much as men. [They say it has to do with estrogen levels. I’ll blink to that.]
• There are only four words in the English language which end in “dous”: tremendous, horrendous, stupendous, and hazardous. [Iz dares yous to come up wid mores.]
• There are two words in the English language that have all five vowels in order: “abstemious” and “facetious.” [Too bad they both have more than five letters, otherwise they’d be perfect for Wordle—a word that didn’t exist when these trivial items were written.]
• “Typewriter” is the longest word that can be typed using the letters from only one row of the keyboard. [Both hands required.]
• A “jiffy” is an actual unit of time for 1/100th of a second. [Remember Jiffy cake mixes and Jiffy Pop popcorn? Their spiffy names actual mean something.]
• The winter of 1932 was so cold that Niagara Falls froze completely solid. [I bet it happened in February.]
• A goldfish has a memory span of three seconds. [Who measured this and how?]
• It has been proven that sharks change their behavior once eye contact has been made. They feel like they’ve been spotted, taking away their element of surprise, so they are less likely to attack. [Sounds like it would be prudent to practice up on the game “Made’ja blink” if we want to be safe in shark-infested waters.]
• A snail can sleep for three years. [Sleep most likely induced by the arrival of the month of February.] [Who measured this and how?]
• In the last 4,000 years, no new animals have been domesticated. [Humans are so caught up in trying to dominate each other, they have no time to domesticate animals. If anyone wants to try, the docile snail would be a good critter to start with.]
• There are more chickens than people in the world. [Eat mor chikin.]
• Almonds are a member of the peach family. [Think about it—when you crack open a peach pit you see something resembling an almond. While they're generally considered nuts, almonds are technically a type of stone fruit called a drupe, like cherries and olives.]
• Leonardo Da Vinci invented the scissors. [I heard he was a real cut-up.]
• The cruise liner, QE 2, moves only six inches for each gallon of diesel it burns. [Yikes! How can I ever go on a vacation at sea, knowing cruise ships spew such soot and particle matter, not to mention all the garbage that gets dumped into the water?]
•The microwave was invented after a researcher walked by a radar tube and a chocolate bar melted in his pocket. [Must have been in February, as the chocolate bar was most likely intended for a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.]
Unlike a goldfish, my memory can retain information a tad longer than three seconds. I just remembered that Random Acts of Kindness week is the third week in February. What a delightful time in February to look forward to.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
