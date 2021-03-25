This is a reprint of a portion of a column I wrote on July 27, 2012, with changes made to address the mass murder in Boulder last Monday. I am sorry that nine years after this column initially appeared in the Estes Park News, the issue remains unresolved today.
It is every sane American’s constitutional right to own a gun and I accept that. I don’t like it but I accept it. (What happened to the right to life of the 10 people in Boulder?) However, I do not believe it is a right to own an assault weapon. These highly lethal firearms were originally produced for the military and are designed to slay numerous humans quickly. No civilian needs a gun like that unless he intends to commit widespread murder.
Sixty-seven percent of Americans—including half of all Republicans—are in favor of a ban on assault weapons. What are we waiting for? How many more people must die before we restrict access to these deadly guns? —SD
I often use this space to reminisce about the things that made the old days good—the music of yesteryear, the games of my childhood, hand-crank pencil sharpeners, food made from scratch. As The Thunker I also avoid addressing highly controversial or political issues. Former Page 9 columnist and my mentor, Mr. Balderdash, warned me against those matters before he himself chose to take that perilous path, which eventually ended his term as a columnist for the Estes Park News. The dear man meant well but got a little carried away.
Today I am going to take the risk and express a concern I have over the loss of the old-fashioned values I so often write about. First, I will tell you that when I watch TV or a movie, if there is the least bit of violence on the screen I close my eyes and plug my ears. I’m not making this up. I can’t stand to see humans be destructive, even if it is just pretend. If there is offensive language, abuse, yelling or screaming, certainly guns or bombs, or even a chase scene that wrecks cars, if I don’t hide my eyes I leave the room, choosing not to expose myself to such barbarity and slaughter. I don’t watch any violence on the Internet and my main source for news is National Public Radio, where I only have to listen and not watch. I bet I haven’t seen the clip of an airplane diving into the side of the World Trade Center more than five times. I choose not to watch. I don’t need to be physically sickened by seeing that terrible event again and again.
So when I read a text from my dear friend Kris in Boulder, saying there was an active shooter at the King Soopers where she shops, I was horrified. Again. Just like when I heard about Aurora (17 lives lost), Sandy Hook (27 killed), Orlando (50 dead), Las Vegas (59 murdered), and Parkland, FL (17 killed). These were senseless deaths at the hands of men and their assault weapons. And this doesn’t take into account the hundreds who have been wounded, which is not usually something as minor as a skinned knee. It may mean an eye shot out, the loss of a limb, brain damage, or the inability to ever walk again.
It used to be if two men had a disagreement they “took it outside” and settled things with their fists (which also bothers me but is a whole lot better than killing each other with assault rifles). They didn’t have access to semi-automatic weapons designed specifically to blast deadly holes through the human body. Because of this, there was much less manslaughter in the world than there is today. (In 2019, there were 10,213 murders committed with firearms compared to 397 by a blunt object.)
It is estimated that American civilians own 393 million guns, ranking the U.S. number one in the world in firearms per capita. Ask the owners of those guns why they have them and 67 percent will say for protection. Yet my right to feel protected from guns is as essential as the other guy’s right to feel protected by owning one. I have an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are difficult to attain if I fear I’m going to be blasted away the next time I go to my neighborhood grocery store.
I don’t propose we take away gun owners’ possessions. The Second Amendment says if you want a gun, you can have a gun. I only suggest that we ban assault weapons and keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill, criminals and terrorists. To do that we must strengthen our background check system and expand treatment for those with mental illness.
Please meet me in the middle, where I’ll be standing with an olive branch in one hand and extending my other, not pointing a gun but with an open palm, hoping for a handshake.
Sources: Giffords Law Center, Pew Research Center, Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey, Statista
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.