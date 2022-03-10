My book group discussed The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles this past Tuesday. Towles also wrote Rules of Civility and because of that, the book discussion took a sharp turn off the Lincoln Highway and steered head-on into, “What exactly are the Rules of Civility? ”
First, the official title is Rules of Civility & Decent Behaviour In Company and Conversation. It is a list of 110 guidelines, originally compiled by Jesuits in 1595, which the future President George Washington copied as a penmanship exercise in 1744 when he was 16.
My 1000-word limit prevents me from listing all 110 rules here so I’ll start at the top with my favorites and see how far we get. It is interesting to see how courtesy has changed, or stayed the same, over the past 400+ years. [My comments are in brackets.]
The Rules:
1. Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present. [As human beings we each have inherent worth. It is impossible to like everyone, but it is right to show respect to all. Save your disrespect for when you’re home alone and you can act it out in front of the mirror.]
2. When in company, put not your hands to any part of the body, not usually discovered. [In other words, when singing music from the 21st century, keep your hands from grabbing your…lap, shall we say. And avoid wardrobe malfunctions.]
4. In the presence of others sing not to yourself with a humming noise, nor drum with your fingers or feet. [Remember when your mother would ask you to please stop kicking the leg of the table during dinner? She knew what she was talking about.]
6. Sleep not when others speak, sit not when others stand, speak not when you should hold your peace, walk not on when others stop. [The speaker must take some of the responsibility here: keep the conversation lively so others are not lulled to sleep by lackluster chatter.]
7. Put not off your cloths in the presence of others, nor go out your chamber half dressed. [Wow, has this changed over the centuries! Today “half dressed” is considered by some to be downright prudish. Plus, some people have to put off their cloths in order to show off their tattoos.]
8. At play and at fire it is good manners to give place to the last comer, and affect not to speak louder than ordinary. [As Rumi, the great Sufi mystic said, “Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder. ”]
9. Spit not in the fire, nor stoop low before it neither put your hands into the flames to warm them, nor set your feet upon the fire especially if there be meat before it. [I get it that putting one’s filthy shoes near the night’s dinner was not acceptable, but not to stoop low before the fire? What was one supposed to do to keep warm back then? ]
11. Shift not yourself in the sight of others nor gnaw your nails. [I’m not sure I understand the “shift not” part but I do agree, gnawed nails are quite unsightly.]
12. Shake not the head, feet, or legs, roll not the eyes, lift not one eyebrow higher than the other, wry not the mouth, and bedew no man’s face with your spittle, by approaching too near him when you speak. [Nothing worse than a mouth that’s been wryed except, perhaps, gnawed nails.]
13. Kill no vermin as fleas, lice, ticks in the sight of others, if you see any filth or thick spittle put your foot dexterously upon it, if it be upon the cloths of your companions, put it off privately, and if it be upon your own cloths return thanks to him who puts it off. [Dexterity is of the utmost importance when stepping on thick spittle.]
16. Do not puff up the cheeks, loll not out the tongue, rub the hands, or beard, thrust out the lips, or bite them or keep the lips too open or too close. [Do you suppose cheek puffing and tongue lolling were a problem back then? Was personal injury the concern? It sounds like the best approach was to show no expression whatsoever. However, nothing was said about smiling so that must have been ok. But with your mouth open or closed?]
18. Read no letters, books, or papers in company but when there is a necessity for the doing of it you must ask leave, come not near the books or writings of another so as to read them unless desired or give your opinion of them unasked also look not nigh when another is writing a letter. [Replace “letters, books or papers” with “cell phones” and this rule becomes current. Ask to leave the room in order to Google something on your phone? Unheard of! Don’t give a sideways glance to try to read someone else’s texts? Who among us has never done so?]
24. Do not laugh too loud or too much at any public spectacle. [The message is clear that people in 1595 were not to have too much fun. The Jesuits obviously didn’t understand that laughter is the best medicine.]
We almost got a quarter of the way through the Rules of Civility. Our take-away for the week: go back and read #1 again.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
