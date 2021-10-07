Ok, I give. Mother Nature wins. (She always does.) Autumn is here and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve accepted the familiar cold-morning routine of putting on a fleece wrap first thing when I get up, and I’m abiding the darkness of day’s end as it folds its arms around us earlier and earlier in the evening. Once reluctant, I have tipped my hat to summer and am now dancing toward audaciously loving my favorite season. The crisp air, the crunchy sounds, the toasty aromas…what a sensory wonderworld autumn is!
A part of that delicious fall feeling is the innate draw back to the cookstove. After a summer of no-bake meals—to avoid heating up the kitchen—the cooler days stir up the desire to be back in the kitchen making soups, baking breads, and whipping up heavily spiced cakes and cookies. In fact, I did that today. I baked a sour milk spice cake (I love finding recipes that call for sour milk. With several containers of it in the freezer, I need ways to use them up. Next experiment: sour milk cornmeal biscuits.)
For the spice cake I used a recipe I found online which called for cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. But in old-time recipes I often see allspice and mace, two seasonings I have in my cupboard that mean nothing to me (they’re hand-me-downs). I’ve never used them that I recall, I don’t know what they taste like, but I hang onto them—and the cream of tartar—because of their tins.
The cream of tartar is in a Durkee tin. (The Durkee company was founded in 1851. I don’t think my container of cream of tartar is that old but it might come close.) The tin has a paper price tag stuck to the bottom that tells me it cost $1.23 when it was new. (This same item is currently selling for $20 on eBay.)
(As an aside, there was a Durkee plant in Iowa, near where I worked my first “real” job out of college. Each morning as I drove to Devan Direct Marketing the air would be thick with the heady scent of the spice-of-the-day wafting from the Durkee plant. Or it might have been Tone’s; I’m not sure now. Either one, it was a great way to start the day.)
The only time I’ve ever used cream of tartar is when whipping up egg whites for meringue. It’s the powdered form of tartaric acid which comes from fermented grapes, bananas, and citrus. (I want to know who figured out that they could ferment bananas, dry them out, make that stuff into a powder, and add it to egg whites to make them fluffier. It’s beyond me.)
The website mashed.com tells me that cream of tartar doesn’t expire so I can still use what’s in my almost-full Durkee tin. “It should last approximately forever, ” the website says.
Based on its name, I assumed allspice was a combination of several spices mixed together, but allspice is a single spice made from the dried berries of the allspice tree (in the myrtle family). The allspice tree is native to Jamaica and was documented by Christopher Columbus during his second voyage to the New World in 1493. I know my allspice isn’t that old because the tin has an Ann Page logo on it. Ann Page was the store brand for the A&P grocery chain which was founded in 1859—as the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company. Columbus was long gone by then.
There is no plastic whatsoever on my Ann Page tin—even the lid, with six holes in a line for sprinkling the spice, is metal. That’s how old this allspice is. Allspice is the main ingredient in jerk seasoning, however, the only time I use it is when I bake a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving (I’m not a Cajun food fan). This particular seasoning stays good for three to four years. Don’t worry, I have a new container of the stuff for pumpkin pie. I keep the old tin for posterity. (Who would want it, you ask? I just laugh and put the tin back on my spice shelf.)
Lastly, I have mace in a Schilling brand tin that looks relatively new, despite the price ($1.15) printed onto the bottom of the tin with a purple-ink stamp. I see mace in a lot of older recipes but not in any list of ingredients I use today. Mace is the red lacy coating called the aril, that encases the nutmeg seed. When the tree's fruit reaches maturity, it splits open and reveals the aril and seed. The nutmeg is harvested and the aril is removed and dried. That aril becomes mace, in pieces or ground up. I am not tempted to taste my aged mace, but I read that mace's flavor is sweet, woody and warm with a mild pungent kick, very much like nutmeg but softer and not quite as sweet. The taste of mace can also be described as a combination of cinnamon and pepper. I like pepper—and cinnamon—so I’d probably like mace. But I’m not going to try it. I’m going to put it back on the shelf with my allspice and cream of tartar and let somebody else deal with them someday when I’m gone. Meantime, I’m going outside to savor my favorite season. Not seasoning, but season. Autumn!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2021 Sarah Donohoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.