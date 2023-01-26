In my opinion, one of the greatest songwriters during my lifetime was Harry Chapin, a brilliant lyricist whose life was snuffed out in a car wreck when he was only 38 years old. On that fateful day we lost Chapin and all the beautiful music he never got to write. We remember him through the amazing songs he left behind—“Cats in the Cradle” being his most famous.
One of my favorite songs of his was about a young boy who wants to draw flowers with all the colors of the rainbow but the teacher scolds him, saying,
“Flowers are red, young man
And green leaves are green.
There's no need to see flowers any other way
Than the way they always have been seen.”
She leaves the young boy in the corner of the classroom until he agrees to conform. When he moves to a different town the new art teacher encourages the boy to have fun using all the colors but by then the boy’s creative spark—his rainbow—has faded away. He tells her (in a rather flat, robotic voice, I imagine) flowers are red and leaves are green and that’s the way it has always been.
My heart breaks every time I hear that song.
But what makes me happy is a boy in my neighborhood whose creativity is burning bright, his use of colors is bodacious, and he has recently completed a unique and ambitious project that proves it. Ashton, age 12, spent 100 consecutive days in 2022 drawing a character a day on index cards. I got to see his deck of decorated cards yesterday.
His characters are anything but traditional and all are oddly delightful. Ashton created one-eyed beings, a green-skinned person with purple hair, mouths that extend beyond faces, bodies like mochi squishy toys, yellow arms that drag on the ground, and a blue creature with a thing growing from its head (there is no word for this thing).
The best part of Ashton’s characters is their eyes. He made buggy eyes, droopy eyes, sly eyes, eyes like dots, eyes like donuts, Homer Simpson eyes, and owls with one eye open and one eye closed.
It is obvious Ashton’s teachers, including his artist parents, have encouraged him to have fun with art and to not let traditional ideas shape his masterworks. Viewing Ashton’s creations has encouraged me to think differently about the art I meddle with. In fact, I’m thinking about giving the 100 index cards in 100 days project a try. You’re welcome to join me.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
