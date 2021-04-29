This week is a bonus week. Usually we only get four weeks to celebrate National Poetry Month but in the year 2021, there are five Fridays. This means we win the prize of an add-on week to celebrate poetry. Congratulations!
I hosted my annual poetry salon a couple of Sundays ago and heard a variety of terrific poems—some were short, others were longer; some were by well-known poets and more than half of us read original works. The first two I’d like to share are haiku that were written and read by Elise Ray:
Cool air, water warm
Swim laps, going no where fast
And I’m born again
Bored lifeguard nods off
Falls into the pool & drowns
At last, excitement!
Many can relate to the next poem, since the last year of home exercise and meditation has brought a lot of us to a higher level of appreciation for yoga. Here is my original poem, which I read at the poetry salon and to which Charley H. replied, “That’s the only poem I’ve ever heard with the word vertebrae. ”
Bed Yoga
When dawn dips her brush
into the night, dabbing
gray, then pink along
the horizon,
I scoot to the middle
of the bed
for morning prayer.
He is already there.
With my back to his
and his to mine,
I arch my spine
(in cow then cat).
Namaste:
vertebrae to vertebrae.
As the sky adds a ray
of sun to the day,
we close the gap at
the smalls of our backs
and hold the pose.
Energy flows.
Then, at the unspoken
cue, we let go.
The wings of morning are set free.
Ecstasy.
Another poem read at the salon immediately became one of my favorites. (Thank you, Susie K., for introducing this lovely poem to us.) The poem is by Annette Hope Billing, a Topeka, Kansas author. I had fun reading it for the YMCA of the Rockies Maude Jellison Library 30x30 challenge. (That’s 30 poems in 30 days. Y librarian Robert Beach hosts this annual event as well as a monthly poetry reading. If you’re interested in participating, give him a call at the Y. He’ll send you the Zoom link for the May 10 gathering.) Here is my new, favorite poem:
What You Allow, Lingers
What you allow, lingers,
what you invite, stays put,
so speak rudely to discord
and its sullen sisters,
turn a cold shoulder to bigotry
in all its disguises,
ignore the bell when jealousy rings,
stop violence at the door
like a stranger,
usher in joy like a long lost friend—
take its coat, its hat,
entertain peace,
chat up passion,
pamper generosity,
give the guest room to justice,
make your life poorly suited for
anything but goodness.
Sweep the porch and place a
welcome mat for love.
When hate knocks, act like you’ve moved.
Since we are on the topic, here is another poem about lingering called Invitation by Mary Oliver. Although you wouldn’t know it by its contents, this poem was written years before COVID. It is apropos today, a time when many of us are growing to appreciate the simple fact of being alive, we’re learning to express gratitude, and we’re figuring out that, through time spent alone, in nature and in contemplation, it is time to change at least some aspect of our life.
Invitation
Oh do you have time
to linger
for just a little while
out of your busy
and very important day
for the goldfinches
that have gathered
in a field of thistles
for a musical battle,
to see who can sing
the highest note,
or the lowest,
or the most expressive of mirth,
or the most tender?
Their strong, blunt beaks
drink the air
as they strive
melodiously
not for your sake
and not for mine
and not for the sake of winning
but for sheer delight and gratitude –
believe us, they say,
it is a serious thing
just to be alive
on this fresh morning
in the broken world.
I beg of you,
do not walk by
without pausing
to attend to this
rather ridiculous performance.
It could mean something.
It could mean everything.
It could be what Rilke meant, when he wrote:
You must change your life.
Although National Poetry Month occurs every April, we don’t have to wait for that month to come around again a year from now to enjoy the literary genre. Long live poetry every month of the year!
