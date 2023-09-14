Hippo Birdie Two Ewes!
The first time I saw this birthday card designed by Susan Boynton in 1975, with a cartoon hippopotamus, a bird, and two sheep all standing next to each other in a row, I was dumbfounded. It was brilliant! How did she come up with that clever play on words? It was ingenious!
In fact, it was the perfect birthday card—the card every one of us is hoping for when we head to the greeting card aisle. We stand there for way too long, reading one card, putting it back, picking up another card, putting it back, reading another, and another, and another and putting each one back on the rack. We sigh heavily, check around the corner in case there’s an end display we didn’t see, and then go back to where we were standing and start over. Read, reshelve, repeat.
That’s the way it was until Hippo Birdie came along. Hippo Birdie changed everything. Hippo Birdie proved that the perfect birthday card did exist. Hippo Birdie was clever, appropriate for any age, and was not three pages of sappy verse written in calligraphy on pebbly paper with a soft watercolor mountain scene in the background a la Susan Polis Schutz. There was nothing crass in the Hippo Birdie card, no hardy-har-hars about getting older, no cheap jokes about not getting a gift…just this card, no photos of animals dressed in tutus and sunglasses, no sepia photos of little girls in dresses and sun bonnets skipping through a field of wildflowers, no religious sentiment, and no black and white photos of proper old ladies from the ’50s whooping it up. Hippo Birdie was just a simple line drawing—black on white, with a short, sweet message delivered in a fun and witty way.
I haven’t found another card as good as that since. (The $8 Hallmark Signature cards from my affiliate Joe go in a file folder all their own. They are pieces of art, and are a separate category altogether from Hippo Birdie.)
Of course I’ve received many wonderful store-bought cards over the years and they’ve each meant something to me. Yet I can remember only one specifically. That was sent by my friend Chris F. when I was going through a very difficult change in my life. The card was an abstract rendering of a moon in a dark blue night sky. “Barn’s burnt down—now I can see the moon,” it said.
When I found Hippo Birdie, I should have bought the card in bulk, but I had no idea at the time that it would still be the perfect card 45 years later. Plus, buying cards en masse requires some record keeping. Having multiples of the same card in my stash means I may end up sending the same card to the same person more than once. Ergo, I have to keep a flow chart of which cards have gone to whom so I don’t double up. If I can’t remember I doubt the recipient will. Nonetheless, it is a greeting card blunder I don’t want to make.
The other day my Thursday morning Happy Hoofers group talked about the difficulties of card shopping. Ann K. said she stands in the card aisle and scans the selection but really she’s keeping an eye on the person at the other end of the aisle. When that shopper laughs out loud at a card, Ann discretely looks sideways to see which card it is. When the other shopper leaves, she homes in on the area where he was just standing and hopes she can locate the exact card that made him laugh. Often, she said, she’ll scope the entire section and not find a single card that causes her to laugh aloud like the other shopper did.
My strategy is a little different. First I consider making a card at home but that takes time and often I don’t have that kind of time. So I scurry myself off to the greeting card aisle where I look at every possible sentiment. The entire time I scan cards I think, I could be at home making a card right now. I step back and observe the hundreds of cards I have to choose from and then I go home and make a card. I’m no artist, my homemade card is no Hippo Birdie, nor is it going to cause anyone to LOL. But as with any card, it’s a vehicle to show someone I care and that’s what that really matters.
