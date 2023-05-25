One of my all-time favorite songs is “75 Septembers, ” where Cheryl Wheeler sings about her father turning seventy-five years old. In the chorus, Cheryl asks her dad, “Are you amazed at how things change or how they stay the same? ”
This song came to mind today as I sat on the sidelines and observed yet another high school class celebrate the completion of 13 years of education. My youngest nephew Thomas, valedictorian of his Class of ’23, led his fellow classmates into rows of white chairs set up on a football field. There are many aspects of this tradition of commencement exercises that have not changed since my own high school graduation in 1978:
• Every student wore the recognizable long, flowing robe with a zipper running from below the knees up to the collar. The overall look made the class appear to be a massive church choir. It was an impressive sight. In general, the stoles worn over the robes by the young women were pressed, those by the young men were not. Some things never change. (What has changed is that each robe is purchased, whether there are older siblings’ robes in the closet at home or not. There is no option to rent a robe. All robes must be purchased. This practice is prompted by the United Graduation Robe Producers of America.)
• It didn’t matter what guidelines were sent out ahead of time, some students broke the rules when it came to footwear. Men were instructed to wear black shoes but there were several white tennies on the field. We watched more than a handful of young women teeter in their spiked heals despite being asked not to wear them. (They’re not good for the turf—or for ankles).
• A mortar cap is designed to sit flat on top of the head, with the board parallel to the ground and the triangle cap fitting against the forehead like a perfect widow’s peak. At every single graduation ever, some students tip the cap back (to protect their hairdo?) so that with a hearty nod, the entire piece could cut loose, slide down the back of the head and fall to the ground. This practice of improper mortar cap placement is encouraged by the United Bobby Pin Producers of America.
• Against the wishes of school administrators, some grads decorated their caps. As much as I appreciate a unified look, I support those who wish to express their individuality. This harmless practice should be encouraged rather than frowned upon, as long as it is not offensive. Parents spend 18 years rearing their children to become independent so why, on the graduates’ first official day of independence, do we discourage self-expression? (This is akin to when we call out “Don’t run! ” to children and then convey concern that our youth are not getting enough exercise.)
• At the beginning, as names were being announced and students walked across the stage to accept their empty diploma folder (they have to wait a few days for the actual document), family and friends produced only polite applause. As the readers worked their way through the alphabet the crowd warmed up, first with louder applause, then with a single whoop here and a honk of a blow-horn there, and by the end, the spectators went wild after each name was announced. (Properly pronounced, I might add. Readers strive for perfect pronunciation of names. This is important.)
I’ve always felt sorry for the students and their families with last names beginning with W, Y and Z. They are last across the stage, when the crowd has grown antsy. I suggest event planners shake things up in the future and begin at the end of the alphabet so that the kid named Abbott is last and the one named Zweiger gets to be first.
•After all the names had been called and each student had shaken hands with a line of smile-weary administrators, the entire student body moved their tassel from right to left in unison, (I love this part!), then took off their mortar caps and tossed them into the air with a hip and hurrah! This tradition hasn’t changed and I hope it never does. It was a thrill to watch those kids celebrate the end of 13 challenging years. The fact that each one of the almost-adults managed to get themselves from kindergarten to commencement was quite a feat. They earned the right to break rank and toss a mortarboard toward the clouds.
• The drone camera hovering overhead provided a close-up view of Thomas as he gave his address. The huge screens behind him were a luxury! In ’78 he would have appeared as a mere speck on stage. But the flying camera also cut away to zoom in on individual students whose clowning was distracting. Today, “Pomp and Circumstance” was prerecorded by digital instruments and projected over loudspeakers. When I graduated 45 years ago, the school’s concert-band-minus-the-seniors played the traditional piece repeatedly. I never grow tired of hearing it—except when it is artificially produced.
When “Pomp and Circumstance” began playing after the ceremony, I stood aside, observing the larger scene all around me, and tears stung my eyes. Thomas was the last of my nieces and nephews to graduate from high school. I took note of his parents, expressing pride and relief at the end of an era. Once we located Thomas in the mass of robed students and their families, I watched him hug his older brother and the lump in my throat grew. (William was salutatorian two years ago. Thomas will join him at Emory University in the fall). We took all combinations of photos. We had dinner as a family and reviewed every detail of the day. Thomas opened gifts. We had cake. We sighed, congratulated Thomas one last time, and retired for the night.
And now it is all over; the day is done. I am happy, and I am sad…because the day is done.
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
