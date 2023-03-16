The Thunker February 18, 2011 The UPS Man
Rerun March 17, 2023 for John DeForest’s retirement
Today, John DeForest, known by many as simply “The UPS Man,” retires after working for UPS for 32 years. Here is a rerun of a column I wrote about John in 2011. Some things have changed in the last 12 years, but what stayed the same was the quality service John provided, his boundless energy and that familiar, friendly smile.
As I was leaving the library the other day I had to step aside so the UPS guy could wheel his dolly through the door. We exchanged smiles of recognition and I continued on, as several people were at the door and I didn’t want to cause a jam. But the UPS guy stopped me. “Give me a minute,” he said, as if he had a message to deliver but he couldn’t quite remember it. So I paused and waited, watching him tap his pencil against his temple. Then it came to him.
“Sarah!” he said. “Eight twenty-three Panorama Circle.” And that’s small town living all summed up by one UPS man pushing his dolly into the library.
Of course I know my UPS man by sight—I bet everybody on his route does. He’s the guy with the long, blond ponytail contrasted with the really short hair he wears on the sides. He’s happy and friendly and chatty, all in the brief period when he rings your doorbell and hands you a box before he bounds off to his next stop. I recognized my neighborhood UPS driver but I didn’t know his name until I stopped in at the UPS store to ask. “Who’s the guy with the long, blond ponytail…”
The woman behind the counter knew immediately who I was talking about. “That’s John,” she said with a grin and a lift in her voice. He has that effect on people. Because he remembers names and addresses and makes our days a little brighter when he delivers packages to our door.
John is not the only remarkable UPS driver on the road. Just this month (February 2011) UPS announced that it boasts 5,238 current employees who have driven for UPS without a single accident for 25 years or more. That’s more than 5 billion (with a “b”) miles of accident-free driving.
Part of the reason they can maintain this outstanding record is because in 2010, UPS implemented a ban on text and e-mail messaging while drivers are behind the wheel. Due to this safety measure, UPS’s 102,000 drivers worldwide log more than 3 billion miles a years with less than one accident per million miles driven. That’s impressive when I consider that most teenagers can’t even make it around the block without being a text offender.
The collision-free driving may also be due to UPS’s right-turn rule. Because UPS maps its routes to eliminate as many left turns as possible, the opportunity for accidents has been reduced, plus the company has saved more than three million gallons of fuel.
With all these great global statistics, it would be easy to think that UPS has outgrown the small town of Estes Park. But it isn’t so. Proof of point: recently, when it was so piercingly cold we dreaded going outside, I was driving my car about a block from home when I passed a boxy brown truck heading the other direction. I waved, but the UPS man in his all-brown uniform signaled for me to stop. He slid open his door, I rolled down my window, and through clouds of frosty breath, we spoke.
“I have a package for you. Would you like to take it now or do you want me to deliver it to your doorstep?” he asked. How he recognized me in my coat zipped up to my chin, my scarf over my nose and my hat pulled down so far my eyelashes brushed against it, I can’t guess. But he did, and he was offering to make this delivery most convenient for me. We passed the box through my car window, he hopped back onto his spring-loaded seat, I quickly rolled up my window to shut out the frigid air, and we both continued on our way, having just made a hassle-free transaction in the middle of Panorama Circle. It was the stuff Hallmark TV ads are made of—a testament to small town living, and one more reason why we love living in Estes Park, Colorado.
The town of Estes Park will miss seeing John delivering packages and good cheer to our doorsteps, but he deserves to set that parking brake one last time, hop off the spring-loaded driver’s seat, slide the brown metal door closed for good, and kick back and relax. We wish him the best!
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2023 Sarah Donohoe
